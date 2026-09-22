Chutneys are the backbone of the Indian food scene. Not only are they quick and easy to make, but they also add a burst of flavour to your everyday meals. But while, most of us use vegetables or condiments to make chutneys, in parts of Odisha, some people use red ants to amp up their everyday food.





In Mayurbhanj district, red weaver ants, also known as kai, are collected and used to make a chutney out of them. This condiment has been eaten by local tribal communities for generations.





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How Are The Ants Collected To Make The Chutney

These red weaver ants make their nests by joining leaves together on trees. And because of this, collecting them can be difficult because the ants bite when their nests are disturbed. The ants are found in the forests of Mayurbhanj.





Reportedly, the collectors gather the nests early in the morning. The ants and the nests are collected and later washed and dried before they are used. In fact, they are also collected for sale that helps local families get an additional source of income.

How Is Ants Chutney Made In Odisha?

Once all the ingredients are cleaned, the ants are ground with salt, garlic, ginger and chilli. Some recipes also use mint. This mixture is usually prepared on a stone grinder, which is also known as sil batta in Hindi.





The taste of the ant chutney is sharp and tangy. It is eaten with local food and rice and millet preparations. If you visit Mayurbhanj, you will find it sold fresh in weekly village markets.





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This Chutney Has A GI Tag

The ants chutney isn't just known for its distinct taste but also for its popularity. Similipal Kai Chutney of Odisha has a registered Geographical Indication production tag. Its registration certificate was issued on January 2, 2024.





But, if you think Odisha is the only place to make this unique chutney, you are wrong. This red-ant chutney is also eaten in other parts of India like Chhattisgarh. But, those chutneys are prepared differently.