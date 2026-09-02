Ginger is one of those ingredients that's hard to miss in an Indian kitchen. A small piece can add flavour to a cup of chai, bring warmth to a curry, or give pickles and chutneys their signature kick. It is used in countless ways across the country, but in one northeastern state, ginger is much more than a kitchen staple. It is an important cash crop, supports thousands of farmers and has helped put the state on India's agricultural map. So, which state is known as the Ginger Capital of India? Here's what you need to know.





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Mizoram Is Widely Known As The Ginger Capital Of India

Mizoram is widely recognised as the Ginger Capital of India. In December 2025, the Mizoram Agricultural Marketing Board said NITI Aayog had recognised the state for its high-quality ginger and the rapid growth of its ginger sector. For many farmers in Mizoram, ginger is one of the most important crops they grow. The state's Economic Survey identifies it as a key horticultural crop, with local varieties such as Thingpui and Thinglaidum cultivated across different parts of the state.

Mizo Ginger Has A GI Tag

For the unversed, Mizoram's ginger stands out not just due to the scale at which it is grown, but also its distinct identity. Mizo Ginger has received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, a recognition that links the product to its place of origin and unique characteristics.





The GI registration covers the locally grown varieties Thingpui and Thinglaidum. For farmers, this recognition helps highlight the uniqueness of their produce and strengthens the crop's identity in the market. Across several districts of Mizoram, ginger cultivation remains an important source of income for farming households.

From Fresh Ginger To Value-Added Products

While much of the harvest is sold as fresh produce, the state has also been looking at ways to earn more value from the crop. In recent years, efforts have been made to improve processing and storage facilities through ginger-processing units, slicers and solar dryers.





In 2025, the Mizoram government announced plans to set up two integrated processing units and procure additional equipment for ginger and other crops. Such facilities can help farmers turn fresh ginger into products such as dried ginger and ginger powder, opening up more earning opportunities beyond raw produce sales.





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Ginger's importance in Mizoram is not just limited to cultivation. The crop is included in the state's support-price system, under which the government provides assistance for selected agricultural produce. In the 2025-26 Budget, ginger was listed among the crops receiving such support, alongside turmeric and Mizo chillies.





The state has also taken steps to address challenges faced by growers. In 2024, an initiative called Operation Ginger reached 413 villages and provided training to 6,366 farmers, focusing on pest and disease management in ginger cultivation.





Today, the conversation around ginger in Mizoram is no longer limited to farming. The focus has gradually expanded to processing, storage, marketing and creating better returns for growers. With its strong production base, GI-recognised varieties and continued government support, Mizoram has earned the reputation as the Ginger Capital of India.