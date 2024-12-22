Oranges are among the most beloved fruits, especially during winter. Loved for their sweet and citrusy flavour, we often buy them in abundance to make delicious juices or simply relish them as is. And before we know it, we're left with loads of leftover peels. For most of us, our first reaction would be to discard them. After all, what can you really do with orange peels? But hey, what if we tell you that you can use those peels to make a mouth-watering curry? Yes, you heard that right. Introducing: Orange Peel Curry, a unique culinary delight from South India that's sure to impress your taste buds.

What Is Orange Peel Curry?

Orange peel curry is a classic South Indian recipe that turns leftover orange peels into a flavourful dish. To make it, orange peels are cooked with spices, chillies, and tamarind water. The result? A lip-smacking curry that offers an interesting blend of sweet, tangy, and spicy flavours. It also doesn't contain any onion or garlic.

What To Serve With Orange Peel Curry?

Deciding what to pair with an orange-flavoured curry can be confusing. But fret not, pair it with a bowl of regular steamed rice and you're good to go. Additionally, you can also savour this curry with curd rice, idlis, or dosas.

How To Make Orange Peel Curry At Home | Orange Peel Curry Recipe

The recipe for this orange peel curry was shared by MasterChef Aruna Vijay on her Instagram. Start by cleaning and chopping the orange peels. Heat oil in a pan and add slit green chillies, curry leaves, and chopped orange peels. Let them cook for a few minutes. Then, add sambar masala along with salt and give it a good mix. Add tamarind water and cook until you see bubbles on top. Finally, add in jaggery powder and mix well. Serve hot and enjoy!

Watch the complete video below:

Tips To Make Perfect Orange Peel Curry:

1. Use Gingelly Oil

Aruna suggests using gingelly (sesame) oil to cook all the ingredients, as it gives the curry a distinct flavour that regular vegetable oil can't.

2. Don't Overcook Orange Peels

She advises cooking the orange peels for no more than 5-7 minutes. Overcooking can make the curry taste bitter.

3. Choose Good Quality Sambar Masala

Using good-quality sambar masala is essential. If possible, make it fresh at home for the best flavour.





So, what are you waiting for? Try making this orange peel curry for lunch or dinner and impress your family with your cooking skills.