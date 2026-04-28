When summer hits hard, even the thought of heavy food feels exhausting. And if there's one dish that saves the day during this time, it's curd rice. There's no drama, no fuss involved with this dish. It's just comfort in a bowl, and that's exactly why it works so beautifully.





Curd rice is a simple South Indian staple made with cooked rice mixed with fresh yoghurt (curd), lightly seasoned with a tempering of mustard seeds, curry leaves, and sometimes green chillies or ginger. I would call this the edible version of the first winter breeze slapping your face after a harsh summer. And that's exactly what we want, don't we?

Why Curd Rice Is The Ultimate Summer Dinner

There's a reason everyone starts bingeing on curd rice once temperatures rise. The yoghurt helps bring down body heat, making it ideal after a long, sweaty day. The rice feels light and easy to digest. This meal is light but also satisfying, filling you up without any heaviness. Super quick to make, it's perfect for days when your appetite is low or you don't want to spend hours in the kitchen.

Also Read: Have Watermelon And Curd, Skip Coffee: What To Eat And Not During A Heatwave





In a season where everything feels overwhelming, curd rice feels like a reset button you were looking for.





Here's How You Can Make It At Home:





Ingredients:

Cooked rice

Fresh curd

Salt

Mustard seeds

Curry leaves

A pinch of asafoetida (hing)

Green chilli and grated ginger (optional)

Oil

Method:





1. Mash the cooked rice slightly while it's still warm.





2. Add curd and salt and mix until creamy.





3. Heat oil, add mustard seeds, and let them splutter.





4. Toss in curry leaves, hing, and chilli/ginger.





5. Pour this tempering over the rice and mix.





6. If you're not eating it immediately, add a splash of milk to keep the rice from turning too sour.





7. If you want to level it up, add some pomegranate seeds, roasted peanuts, or chopped cucumber.

Benefits Of Eating Curd Rice In Summer

Photo: Pexels

A bowl of curd rice is not just comforting, it's also good for you.

It is rich in probiotics, supporting gut health and digestion.

It's one of the most delicious ways to cool your body naturally during summer.

It's gentle on the stomach, ideal if you've had a long day or heavy meals earlier.

If your stomach feels off, curd rice is one of the most soothing dinners.

Even if your day is super packed or you don't get the time to order all the ingredients, you don't even have to make it yourself. Curd rice is widely available at South Indian restaurants and delivery apps. Look for it at popular chains like Sagar Ratna or Saravana Bhavan, or even local tiffin spots and cloud kitchens near you.





Also Read: Move Over Matcha: The Purple Yam Beverage Is Taking Over Cafés and Social Media





The real charm of curd rice is that it's not trying to impress you. It's not trendy or experimental. But on a hot summer night, when you're tired, slightly dehydrated, and just want something that feels right, curd rice delivers every single time. Sometimes, the most basic dishes are exactly what your body and mood need. So this summer, instead of overthinking dinner, go for a bowl of curd rice.