Ghee, rightly referred to as the 'golden elixir', is a star ingredient in every Indian kitchen. From replacing oil in your cooking to using it as a spread for rotis and parathas, ghee has been in use forever. What adds to its versatility is its rich nutrient profile. According to Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner Shilpa Arora, "This desi ingredient contains fat-soluble vitamins, omega 3-fatty acids, antioxidants and more, making it a perfect superfood for your overall well-being." But did you know, ghee has more uses to it? You heard us. Besides being a desi diet staple, it is also used for beauty, health and various other purposes. In this article, we will take you through a few such surprising uses of ghee that will make you fall for the ingredient more than ever. Let's take you through.





Photo Credit: iStock



7 Creative Ways To Use Ghee That Goes Beyond Cooking:

1. Ghee As A Natural Preservative:

Did you know, you can prolong the shelf life of various spices by preserving them in ghee? The low moisture and high fat content give ghee a longer lifespan, making it a perfect preservative for various food items.

2. Ghee As A Candle Alternative:

Ghee is inflammable, making it a perfect alternative for wax candles. Ghee diyas are non-toxic and have a longer burn life. And the best part is, you can prepare this diya at home.

3. Ghee As A Natural Polish:

The glossy texture of ghee makes it a great polish for wooden furniture at home. The best part is that it is food-safe and includes no chemicals, creating a protective layer on the wood against dirt and moisture.





4. Ghee As Digestive:

Feeling uncomfortable after a heavy meal? Fret not, a spoon of ghee can be of great help. Wonder why? Ghee works as a natural lubricant for the gut lining, helping better food absorption and metabolism. This further helps prevent acid formation in the body.

5. Ghee As Cold Relief:

Ghee contains antimicrobial properties, which are known to protect you against seasonal colds and coughs. You can also take a spoonful of warm ghee to get instant relief from a sore throat.

6. Ghee To Season Cast Iron Utensils:

Have you been seasoning your cast-iron utensils with oil? Does your seasoned cast iron end up having a greasy smell after a while? If that's the case, we suggest replacing oil with ghee to avoid the foul smell.

7. Ghee As Natural Moisturiser:

Ghee is also considered a potent ingredient to add to your skin and haircare regime. It helps lock moisture, leaving a natural shine from within. You can also use it to soothe cuts and burns, courtesy of its anti-inflammatory properties.





Have you tried any of the above hacks with the bottle of ghee from your pantry? If the answer is no, we suggest trying them out at home. Do let us know which of these tips worked the best for you.