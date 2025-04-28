Jackfruit (Kathal) is a popular vegetable often dubbed as vegetarian meat. From curries to pickles and biryani, it is used in a variety of delicious dishes. Not only does it taste great, but it is also packed with nutrients like iron, vitamin A, vitamin C, and fibre, making it especially popular in the summer months. However, the biggest challenge when preparing jackfruit is the task of cutting it. The sticky white substance that oozes out can make it tricky to handle, and you might even end up cutting yourself in the process. Many people opt to buy pre-cut jackfruit from the market, but that comes with its own risks. So, we have rounded up some easy tips that will help you chop jackfruit like a pro, right at home.





Here Are 6 pro Tips To Cut Jackfruit (kathal) Easily:

1. Use A Sharp Knife

Always use a sharp knife when cutting jackfruit. The peel of the jackfruit is thick, and if the knife is not sharp, it becomes difficult to remove the peel, and it will take longer. However, be careful when using a sharp knife.

2. Keep A Cotton Cloth Handy

As you cut the jackfruit, a sticky substance will start oozing out. This can make it hard to work with. Keep a cotton cloth nearby so you can quickly wipe your hands and knife whenever it gets too sticky.

3. Spread Newspaper

Before you start cutting, lay some newspaper on your work surface. This will catch the sticky substance and prevent it from spreading all over the slab or table.

4. Use Mustard Oil

Apply mustard oil to your hands and knife before cutting the jackfruit. This simple step will prevent the jackfruit from slipping and make it easier to cut. Start by cutting the jackfruit in half, then divide each half into 7-8 circular sections. Peel each section and cut it into smaller pieces.

5. Rub Lemon On Knife

For a smoother cutting experience, rub half a lemon on your knife before you start chopping the jackfruit. This helps a lot in making the process easier. You can also try this technique when cutting ladyfinger.

6. Salt and Turmeric Water

Always have a bowl of water mixed with salt and turmeric ready when you cut jackfruit. Once you have finished cutting, immediately drop the pieces into the water. After a while, rinse the jackfruit thoroughly and let it drain in a sieve.

Why Pre-Cut Jackfruit May Not Be the Best Option

While buying pre-cut jackfruit from the market may seem like a convenient solution, it comes with its own risks. You cannot always be sure about the freshness or quality of pre-cut jackfruit. It may also have been stored improperly, affecting its taste and texture. By cutting jackfruit yourself, you ensure that you get the freshest produce with minimal mess.

How to Store Jackfruit After Cutting

If you plan to use jackfruit over multiple meals, storing it properly is essential to maintain its freshness. Once you have cut the jackfruit, store the pieces in an airtight container in the refrigerator. It will stay fresh for about 2-3 days. If you want to store it for a longer period, consider freezing the pieces. Just make sure to coat them lightly with mustard oil or store them in a freezer-safe bag to prevent them from sticking together.

Next Steps: Cooking with Jackfruit

Once you have successfully cut your jackfruit, the possibilities are endless! You can cook it in a variety of ways - whether you are making a simple vegetable curry, a jackfruit biryani, or a crunchy pickle. Jackfruit pairs wonderfully with spices like cumin, coriander, and turmeric, so get creative with your recipes.





Next time you cut jackfruit at home, try these tricks and enjoy a hassle-free process as you prepare a tasty jackfruit vegetable.