Melbourne is a city that thrums with an infectious energy. Trams clanged rhythmically down cobbled streets, cafes spilled their vibrant energy onto sun-drenched sidewalks, and the aroma of freshly brewed coffee hung heavy in the air. This time, however, I wasn't just here for the city's well-known charm. My sights were set on the iconic Great Ocean Road - a ribbon of asphalt promising dramatic coastlines, unique wildlife encounters, and, as I soon discovered, a thriving food scene that would tantalize my taste buds at every turn.

Day 1: Melbourne's Culinary Gems and a Taste of Indigenous Australia

My adventure kicked off with a smooth and comfortable flight on Singapore Airlines, the perfect prelude to a day of exploring Melbourne. After checking into the conveniently located Next Hotel by Hilton near Federation Square, I made a beeline for Big Esso. This vibrant all-day bar and kitchen wasn't your average eatery; it was a celebration of contemporary Indigenous Australian cuisine.

Dinner At Big Esso, Mabu Mabu

Stepping inside, I was met with a burst of colour - a vibrant reflection of the artistic heritage splashed across the walls. Feeling adventurous, I opted for the crocodile ribs. The rich and flavorful meat was perfectly complemented by the tangy bush tomato and pepper berry sauce.. Each bite was a journey into the unique ingredients and cooking styles of Australia's First Nations people. It was more than just a meal; it was a cultural experience that left me wanting to explore more of this rich culinary heritage. It was the perfect way to fuel up for the adventure ahead.

(L-R) Kodal (crocodile) ribs and Desert Kebi ebur (fried spatchcock) (Photo Credit: Big Esso)



Day 2: Bellarine Peninsula's Delights: Lunch on a Train and Gin with a View

Before diving headfirst into the Great Ocean Road proper, I took a detour to explore the Geelong and Bellarine Peninsula region. Here, historic streetscapes mingled with a burgeoning foodie scene, making it the perfect first stop on my culinary journey.

Lunch On The Q Train

My day began with a truly unique experience - "Lunch on the Q Train." Imagine this: a restored heritage train ambling through the idyllic Bellarine countryside, with each carriage transformed into a fine dining haven. The rhythmic clickety-clack of the train tracks provided a charming soundtrack as I settled into my plush seat, anticipation building for the gastronomic delights to come.

The menu was the perfect mix of local produce - a celebration of the region's bounty. Melt-in-your-mouth Bellarine smokehouse salmon, drizzled with a tantalising lemon dressing, was a refreshing starter. Succulent prawns drizzled with miso and black garlic sauce were a delightful dance of sweet and savoury, showcasing the innovative spirit of the chefs. Finally, the "Chooks on the Rooke" chicken lived up to its name, delivering perfectly cooked, succulent poultry that had me yearning for more. The presentation was flawless, each dish a work of art on a plate. It was a culinary journey through the region's bounty, enjoyed against the backdrop of rolling hills and vineyards. Talk about a memorable way to travel!

A Sipping Stop at The Whiskery

The afternoon found me at The Whiskery, a hidden gem nestled within the Bellarine Distillery. Tucked away amidst rolling hills, the distillery itself was a charming sight. Here, I sampled their handcrafted Teddy & The Fox gin, a smooth and flavourful spirit that left me wanting more. As I sipped my gin and tonic on the sun-drenched patio, I learned about the local botanicals used in the distillation process. It was a delightful way to delve into the region's emerging artisanal spirit scene.

Rested Up For The Next Day At Sunnymead Hotel

With a full stomach and a contented heart, I continued my journey to Aireys Inlet, a quaint seaside town nestled on the Bellarine Peninsula. Here, the Sunnymead Hotel provided the perfect dose of relaxation before the next day's adventures. The playful decor, with its curated local minibar and colourful accents, instantly put me at ease. After freshening up, I indulged in a delectable meal at Santara Restaurant, the hotel's in-house gem. The Indian-inspired menu offered a vibrant explosion of flavours, with perfectly spiced curries and fragrant rice dishes. As I savoured each bite, I couldn't help but admire the vibrant atmosphere of the restaurant, buzzing with happy diners. After a delightful dinner and a restful night's sleep, I was ready to delve deeper into the wonders that awaited me on the Great Ocean Road.

Day 3: OMG, It's Happening!

Day three dawned bright and crisp, and you could practically feel the excitement crackling in the air because guess what? The epic road trip to The Great Ocean Road is finally happening! After whipping up a DIY breakfast at the Sunnymead Hotel (honestly, they give you the cutest little kit to make your own breakfast), it was time to hit the road.

And let me tell you, the drive is absolutely breathtaking. Imagine this: the rugged coastline unfurling beside you like a masterpiece, waves crashing against the shore in a mesmerizing dance, the sound of the surf echoing in your ears. The wind is a gentle whisper, carrying the scent of the salty ocean air, and your hair is tousled just right. On the other side, majestic hills rise up, cloaked in lush greenery that seems to touch the sky.

Every twist and turn of the road reveals a new jaw-dropping view, each more stunning than the last. The vibe is pure exhilaration, the scenery so spectacular it feels like you're driving through a postcard. This is it - the adventure of a lifetime. The Great Ocean Road was my calling, and it's everything I dreamed it would be.

The Otway Fly

My first stop was the Otway Fly, a thrilling treetop walk nestled amidst the verdant embrace of the Otway Ranges. Towering 30 meters above the rainforest floor, the walkway offered jaw-dropping views of the ancient, moss-draped trees that seemed to stretch on forever.

Otway Fly

As I ventured deeper into the canopy, the sounds of the rainforest enveloped me. The rhythmic chirping of unseen birds and the gentle rustling of leaves filled the air with a nature's chorus. Sunlight dappled the forest floor through the dense foliage, casting an ethereal glow on the verdant landscape below. It felt like stepping into another world, a world teeming with life and untouched beauty.

Lunchtime At The Perch

After soaking up the awe-inspiring views from the Otway Fly, my rumbling stomach led me to The Perch, a restaurant perched (pun intended!) on a cliff overlooking the plush green grounds and the Southern Ocean. The panoramic view before me was a masterpiece in itself - the turquoise ocean meeting the lush grounds in a dramatic dance. But the real star was the seafood. Freshly caught and cooked to perfection, it was a taste of the ocean on a plate.

The panoramic view from The Perch.

I savoured plump scallops drizzled with lemon butter, the briny freshness a delightful contrast to the creamy sauce. The fish and chips were a classic done right, with a light and crispy batter encasing perfectly cooked, flaky white fish. The salty sea air whetting my appetite with every bite, I revelled in this culinary celebration of the region's bounty.

A Bird's-Eye View Of The Twelve Apostles

No Great Ocean Road trip is complete without seeing the Twelve Apostles, those majestic rock formations that stand sentinel against the churning sea. But wanting a different perspective, I opted for a splurge - a helicopter flight. Soaring above the coastline was a breathtaking experience. The sheer scale of the rock formations and the vastness of the ocean left me speechless. The iconic Twelve Apostles appeared like miniature sculptures, their eroded forms jutting out from the water like weathered sentinels.

The Twelve Apostles

An Evening At Port Campbell

As the sun dipped below the horizon, painting the sky in fiery hues of orange and pink, I checked into the luxurious Southern Ocean Villas near Port Campbell. These architecturally designed villas were the epitome of comfort and style. To cap off the day, I indulged in a delectable seafood dinner at Waves, a haven for fresh, locally sourced cuisine. The restaurant buzzed with a lively atmosphere, and the attentive staff ensured a truly memorable dining experience. Fresh air, stunning scenery, delicious food, and a touch of adventure - Day 3 had been a perfect blend of everything I was craving.

Southern Ocean Villas

Waves, Port Campbell

Day 4: Unveiling Aboriginal Culture and Conquering a Waterfall

A Tranquil Moment in Worn Gundij

Day four took a different turn, offering a deeper connection to the land and its inhabitants. I started with a visit to Worn Gundij at Tower Hill, a unique experience led by an Aboriginal guide and a local naturalist, Jess. Tower Hill itself is a volcanic crater, now a wildlife sanctuary teeming with diverse birdlife and native animals. As I walked alongside Jess, she shared insights into the rich cultural heritage of the area, stories passed down through generations.

Worn Gundidj at Tower Hill

Worn Gundidj at Tower Hill - You must try their bush food ice-creams.

We spotted emus gracefully striding across the plains, their feathers shimmering in the morning sunlight. A group of kangaroos grazed peacefully in the distance, their powerful hind legs propelling them in slow-motion leaps. The highlight, however, was spotting a sleepy koala basking in the sun on the crook of a eucalyptus tree. Its gentle presence served as a reminder of the delicate balance between humans and nature that the Aboriginal people have maintained for millennia.

From Coast to Peaks: My Grampians National Park Escape

Leaving the coast behind, I ventured inland to explore the majestic Grampians National Park. Millions of years old, these ancient mountains offered a dramatic contrast to the rolling hills of the Bellarine Peninsula. My first stop was Boroka Lookout, where I was rewarded with sweeping vistas of the surrounding ranges and valleys. The sheer scale of the landscape unfolded before me, a tapestry of rugged peaks, verdant forests, and shimmering lakes. It was a humbling reminder of the earth's immense power and the countless stories etched into its very being.

Grampians National Park

In the late afternoon, I decided to challenge myself with a hike to the base of MacKenzie Falls. The well-maintained trail led me through towering eucalyptus forests, their fragrant aroma filling the air. I crossed babbling creeks and rocky outcrops, the sound of cascading water growing louder with every step. Finally, the majestic falls came into view - a powerful torrent of water plunging into a deep pool below. The mist rising from the base of the falls created a rainbow, a fleeting moment of beauty amidst the rugged landscape.

The hike may have been strenuous, but the cool spray of the falls and the surrounding scenery provided a moment of pure serenity.

A Luxurious Night Under The Stars At Halls Gap Lakeside Tourist Park

As dusk approached, I wasn't quite ready to say goodbye to the Grampians. Seeking a unique way to experience the natural beauty of the park, I opted for a night of glamping at Halls Gap Lakeside Tourist Park. Nestled amidst the foothills, this park offered a variety of accommodation options, including spacious campsites and cabins. But what truly piqued my interest was their glamping tents.

Halls Gap Lakeside Tourist Park

Halls Gap Lakeside Tourist Park (canvas tent)

Imagine this: a luxurious canvas tent equipped with comfortable beds, plush bedding, and fairy lights twinkling overhead. Stepping inside, I felt a sense of comfort and adventure rolled into one. The deck offered breathtaking views of the mountains, blurring the lines between the outdoor environment and the cosy interior. This was not your average camping experience; it was a luxurious way to immerse myself in nature without sacrificing comfort.

As night fell, I relaxed on the furnished deck of my glamping tent, sipping a glass of wine and gazing at the star-studded sky. The Milky Way stretched across the heavens, a mesmerizing display of celestial bodies. The rhythmic chirping of crickets and the occasional hoot of an owl provided the soundtrack to my evening under the stars.

Day 5: A Fond Farewell Packed with Wildlife Encounters

Day five dawned with a touch of sadness as it marked my departure from the Grampians. But before hitting the road back to Melbourne, I fuelled up with a hearty breakfast at a local cafe in Halls Gap, a charming town nestled at the foot of the Grampians. There's something comforting and familiar about starting the day with a delicious meal and friendly conversation with the locals. They shared stories about the Grampians, their passion for the region evident in their every word. It was the perfect way to soak in the last bit of the Grampians' charm and bid farewell to the majestic mountains.

My Last Stop: Face-To-Face With Australia's Fascinating Wildlife At Ballarat Wildlife Park

My last stop in Victoria was Ballarat Wildlife Park. Here, I came face-to-face with a fascinating array of Australian animals, from the iconic koala clinging lazily to a gum tree to the prehistoric-looking five-metre Super Croc and notorious kangaroos. The park's dedication to conservation left a lasting impression. Learning about the threats these animals face and the important work being done to protect them made me appreciate the delicate balance of our ecosystem.

Watching a playful group of Tasmanian devils wrestle for a piece of meat, their black fur rippling with each movement, was a sight to behold. The graceful flight of the majestic wedge-tailed eagle soaring overhead left me awestruck by its power and wingspan. It was a stark contrast to the tiny penguins waddling clumsily on their bellies, their tuxedo-like markings making them undeniably adorable.

One Last Replay Before Take-Off

With a camera brimming with photos and a heart full of memories, I drove back to Melbourne. But my journey wasn't quite over. For a seamless travel experience, I decided to stay at the PARKROYAL Melbourne Airport, a hotel connected directly to the terminal. This little bit of luxury ensured a comfortable night's rest before my flight home.

As I drifted off to sleep, my mind replayed the highlights of the trip - the vibrant flavours of Melbourne, the breathtaking scenery of the Great Ocean Road, the ancient beauty of the Grampians, and the unique encounters with Australian wildlife. It wasn't just a road trip; it was a sensory adventure that left me yearning to explore more of Victoria's hidden gems. So, until next time, Victoria, you've captured a piece of my heart!

Here are some handy tips for planning your foodie road trip along the Great Ocean Road and beyond:

Book Singapore Airlines: Flying with Singapore Airlines from India is a great way to start your adventure. Their comfortable cabins, attentive service, and delicious food options make the journey feel luxurious.

Flying with Singapore Airlines from India is a great way to start your adventure. Their comfortable cabins, attentive service, and delicious food options make the journey feel luxurious. Rent a car: This gives you the freedom to explore at your own pace and stop at all the hidden gems along the way.

This gives you the freedom to explore at your own pace and stop at all the hidden gems along the way. Book your accommodation in advance: Especially during peak season, popular spots tend to fill up quickly.

Especially during peak season, popular spots tend to fill up quickly. Be flexible with your itinerary: Leave room for spontaneity and detours - you never know what culinary delights you might stumble upon!

Leave room for spontaneity and detours - you never know what culinary delights you might stumble upon! Do your research: There are countless wineries, breweries, and farm gates to discover along the way. Plan your route based on your interests and don't be afraid to try something new!

There are countless wineries, breweries, and farm gates to discover along the way. Plan your route based on your interests and don't be afraid to try something new! Savour the local produce: From fresh seafood to seasonal fruits and vegetables, Victoria is a foodie paradise. Sample the local specialities and support local businesses whenever you can.

From fresh seafood to seasonal fruits and vegetables, Victoria is a foodie paradise. Sample the local specialities and support local businesses whenever you can. Chill Out and Enjoy the View: This isn't a highway race. Factor in extra time to account for unplanned stops, scenic detours, and the limitations of map app estimates. Relax, soak up the sights, and take your time.

This isn't a highway race. Factor in extra time to account for unplanned stops, scenic detours, and the limitations of map app estimates. Relax, soak up the sights, and take your time. Stick to the Speed Limit: The Great Ocean Road varies between 30km/h in busy areas to 100km/h on open stretches. Fines can be hefty, so obey the posted limits and watch out for sneaky speed traps! Remember, driving on the LEFT side is the law in Australia.

The Great Ocean Road varies between 30km/h in busy areas to 100km/h on open stretches. Fines can be hefty, so obey the posted limits and watch out for sneaky speed traps! Remember, driving on the LEFT side is the law in Australia. Fuel Up Strategically: Gas stations can be few and far between along the road, and prices tend to be higher in remote locations. Fill up your tank in Torquay before you hit the open road, especially if you're on a budget.

Gas stations can be few and far between along the road, and prices tend to be higher in remote locations. Fill up your tank in Torquay before you hit the open road, especially if you're on a budget. Pack for Every Season: The Great Ocean Road is notorious for its changeable weather. Be prepared for anything, from scorching sunshine to chilly winds and sudden downpours. Pack layers so you can adapt to whatever Mother Nature throws your way.

The Great Ocean Road is notorious for its changeable weather. Be prepared for anything, from scorching sunshine to chilly winds and sudden downpours. Pack layers so you can adapt to whatever Mother Nature throws your way. Watch Out for Wildlife: Keep your eyes peeled for Australia's amazing creatures. Koalas, kangaroos, and other critters might wander onto the road, so be alert and maintain a safe following distance.

So, what are you waiting for? Pack your bags, book your flights with Singapore Airlines, and get ready to embark on your delicious adventure along the Great Ocean Road!

