Summer in Goa is often imagined as a quieter, slower version of its peak-season self. The crowds thin out, the beaches breathe a little easier, and local life takes over. But if you ask anyone who truly knows Goa, they will tell you this is also when one of its most exciting culinary traditions quietly unfolds. It doesn't come with flashy menus or touristy promotions, and you won't easily find it bottled on store shelves. Instead, it appears briefly, almost like a secret shared among those in the know. We're talking about Urrak - a seasonal Goan drink that shows up for just about eight weeks every year, and disappears just as quickly.





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What Is Urrak?

Urrak is a traditional Goan alcoholic beverage made from the fermented sap of cashew apples. It is often considered the lighter, fresher precursor to feni, Goa's more well-known spirit. Unlike feni, which is distilled multiple times and has a strong, pungent flavour, Urrak is typically the first distillation. This makes it lower in alcohol content, mildly sweet, and incredibly easy to drink.





Locals often enjoy it as a refreshing summer cooler, mixed with soda, lemonade, or even simple ingredients like salt and green chillies for a slightly savoury twist.

How Is Urrak Made?

Cashew Apple Harvest And Crushing: Ripe cashew apples are harvested in early summer and crushed using traditional stone presses.

Natural Fermentation: The extracted juice is left to ferment naturally for a few days, without additives.

Single Distillation: The fermented liquid is distilled only once, resulting in a lighter spirit.

Traditional, Small‑Scale Production: Made mainly in family‑run setups, Urrak retains a fresh, fruity aroma distinct from feni.

Why Is It Available For Only 8 Weeks?

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Urrak's short shelf life is directly tied to the seasonality of cashew apples. These fruits are harvested only once a year, typically between March and May. Since Urrak is made from fresh, fermented juice and is not heavily distilled or preserved, it does not last long.





In fact, it is best consumed fresh. Within weeks, it can lose its characteristic flavour and begin to spoil. This is why it is rarely exported or stored for long periods, making its availability limited to a narrow summer window of around six to eight weeks.

What Makes Urrak So Special?

Part of Urrak's charm lies in its fleeting nature. It's not just a drink, but an experience tied to a specific time and place. The fact that you can only enjoy it during a short summer window makes it feel exclusive and deeply rooted in Goan culture.





Its flavour profile also sets it apart. Light, slightly sweet, and fruity, it is far more approachable than stronger spirits. Many first-time drinkers find it surprisingly refreshing, especially when served chilled with mixers like limca or fresh fruit juices.





But beyond taste, Urrak represents a connection to Goa's agricultural rhythms and traditional methods of brewing - something that mass-produced alcohol rarely offers.





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How Do Locals Enjoy Urrak?

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In Goa, Urrak is more than just a drink - it's a social ritual. You will often find it being served at small taverns, beach shacks, and even home gatherings during the summer months.





A popular way to enjoy it is as a cocktail mixed with soda, ice, and citrus, sometimes enhanced with green chillies or mint. Another favourite is blending it with fresh fruit juices like pineapple or mango, creating a drink that perfectly complements the tropical heat.





Because of its low alcohol content, it's often consumed in generous pours, making it ideal for long, relaxed afternoons.





In a world where most food and drinks are available year-round, Urrak stands out precisely because it isn't. Its brief appearance each summer makes it something to look forward to - a reminder that some of the best culinary experiences are tied to time, place, and tradition.





If you ever find yourself in Goa during those fleeting summer weeks, seeking out Urrak might just be one of the most authentic and memorable things you do.