Delicious and healthy, there is something about Besan Chilla that makes it a perfect breakfast option. Not only is it easy to make, but it can also be prepared in minutes. Chilla is a popular North Indian snack, similar to a pancake, and is made with lentil or millet flour. Besan chilla is extremely versatile and can include various types of veggies and spices. What's more, gram flour is a great source of plant-based protein and starches that reduce your food intake and keep you full for a longer period. But, if you are looking for a new variation of this amazing dish, then fret not. Read on to learn how to make Palak Corn Chilla which can be prepared in under 30 minutes.





Also Read: Sprouts Rava Chilla Recipe: Give A Nutritious Spin To Regular Chilla With This Recipe

Spinach combined with besan provides several health benefits.

Photo Credit: iStock



Is Besan Easy To Digest?

Besan has a low glycemic index, resulting in a lower increase in blood glucose. It also includes resistant starches that digest slowly, keeping you fuller for longer periods and reducing food consumption. Because of these qualities, besan is also a good option for people with diabetes.

Is Palak Corn Chilla Healthy?

Yes! Spinach Corn Chilla can be healthy if you use oil in a controlled manner. The ingredients of this dish are packed with nutrients that are vital for your body. Spinach is packed with vitamins A, C, K, and folate. Corn provides fibre and is rich in minerals and vitamins. Gram flour (besan) is known for being a good source of protein. Moreover, this dish is low in calories, making it a good breakfast option if you are on a weight loss journey. Palak Corn Chilla is also very versatile, and you can add as many veggies and spices as you want.

Spinach corn chilla is a perfect breakfast option!

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Palak Corn Chilla: Recipe To Make Palak Corn Chilla At Home

In a mixer, take chopped spinach and 3/4 of corn kernels. Blend them until you get a coarse mixture of the two. Make sure not to blend them into a smooth paste. Take a big bowl and transfer the corn-spinach mixture into it. Now add gram flour (besan), chopped onions, bell peppers, green chillies, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, cumin powder, black pepper, and salt. Mix well so that all the ingredients are combined.





Add the rest of the corn kernels. Keep stirring while adding a little bit of water to the mixture. The consistency of the batter shouldn't be too dilute but like a pancake batter. Take a non-stick pan and heat it. Add a little oil and spread it evenly all over the surface. Now pour a ladle full of spinach corn chilla batter into the pan and spread it in a circular motion.





Cover it with a lid and cook the chilla on medium heat until the edges and bottom turn golden brown. Dab a little oil on the edges and flip the chilla gently. Cook the chilla until it's cooked through and a little charred on the bottom. Repeat the process with the rest of the spinach corn chilla batter. Remove the chillas from the pan and serve the Spinach Corn Chilla hot alongside yoghurt, ketchup, mint chutney, or any other dip of your choice.





Read the full recipe here.





Is there any other variation of besan chilla that you know of? Let us know in the comments below!





Also Read: Diabetes: How To Make Moong And Methi Chilla To Manage Blood Sugar Levels