Mornings can get busy with household chores. In between, making a filling and healthy breakfast not only needs planning but can also be time-consuming. So, if you want to keep things simple and easy, why not try some besan-based breakfast recipes? Besan or chickpea flour is a staple in most Indian kitchens, widely used as a coating for fritters. But instead of just using it for frying various kinds of pakora, you can ‘hero' besan for the first meal of the day. Think Cheela, halwa, or dosa. Yes, all of these can be made with besan. It's not only simple but also quick to whip up.

Here are seven besan-based breakfast recipes to try:

With this simple sooji besan cheela recipe, you can rustle up breakfast in no time. Mix besan and sooji in equal proportions and make a batter with curd, vegetables and spices. Pour a ladleful on a pan and cook till done. Garnish it with chopped coriander and your breakfast is ready.

Want your morning platter of chilla to be more filling? Add grated paneer to it. Have these yummy desi pancakes with your favourite sauce or chutney.

Give the regular dosa a twist by switching up rice and urad dal with besan. Add curry leaves for flavour. Add a hint of ajwain, turmeric powder, salt, red chilli powder and asafoetida to the batter.

Want a sweet dish to start your morning? Make some sooji besan halwa. Made with sooji, besan, green cardamom, saffron, chopped almonds, pistachios and milk, this is one dish that you can't say no to. Add dollops of ghee for aroma.

If you are craving something crispy and light in the morning, try besan papdis. These crunchy and spicy papdis are quite easy to make. Kasuri methi, chilli flakes and ajwain are some of the ingredients you will need. Enjoy with chutney or sauce.

If you love Gujarati cuisine, besan khandvi is the way to go. You will need besan, curd and spices for the batter. For tempering, use mustard seeds, sesame seeds and chillies.

This Maharashtrian dish is made with besan as the base and tempered with onions, mustard seeds, ginger and garlic. Relish with chapatis.





You must be marvelling at the versatility of besan as an ingredient. So, go ahead and try these easy recipes for fuss-free mornings.