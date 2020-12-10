Winter Snacks: Not A Fan Of Peas? This Matar Tikka Will Make You Rethink

SEARCH
Peas (or matar) are a winter staple that we can never get bored of. Use them in curries or in pulao or sandwiches and samosas, peas are bound to impress.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: December 10, 2020 16:58 IST

Peas are also called matar in Hindi

Winter is upon us, and we are all a bit too excited for the winter special delicacies. Gajar ka halwa, saag,makki ki roti, pinni, jalebi, hot chocolate - the list is endless. We are also pretty kicked about the little kitchen revamp that has been in progress. Yes, you heard us; a revamp. Your tiles, taps and marbles may be the same, but if you take a closer look into the contents of your refrigerator, you would see a drastic difference, the summer fruits and veggies have paced way for many a winter favourites. Peas (or matar) are a winter staple that we can never get bored of. Use them in curries or in pulao or sandwiches and samosas, peas are bound to impress.

In this recipe by food vlogger and YouTuber Parul, combines the goodness of matar, besan and a host of spices to make some delicious, melt-in-mouth tikkas. These tikkas are ideal for a gathering or a house party; they also go very well with your evening tea. If you are simply craving for something hot, yummy and easy, even then these tikkas fit the bill perfectly.

The recipe was posted on the YouTube Channel 'Cook With Parul'. For this recipe you would require boiled green peas, that you would have to grind in a mixing jar with green chillies, garlic, ginger to make a coarse mix. Add this matar mix with besan and sooji, onion, capsicum and masalas to make a batter. Cook this batter on medium-high flame until thick, vut out the tikkas and fry.

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

