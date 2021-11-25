Unlike the summers, winter is more about rich and lavish foods. While we look for cool, soothing and comforting foods during the summer season, winter calls for everything warm, heavy and delicious. If you ever explore the foods available during the season, you will find each of the recipes is prepared using ingredients that can help you keep warm and fight the cold outside. Some of the most popular winter ingredients are gud, ghee, til et al. And we just love the versatility of each of these delicacies, especially when it is about sweet dishes. Winter brings along a range of traditional Indian mithais that can leave you craving for more. Besides these sweets help you keep warm too! We bring a list of few such classic dishes that tug at heart strings. Take a look.





Also Read: Winter Diet: 7 Classic Winter Recipes You Need To Try Today

Here're 5 Traditional Indian Sweets For You:

1. Gajar Ka Halwa

The very thought of winter special sweets instantly reminds us of gajar ka halwa. Fresh and crunchy gajar, grated and cooked in ghee, milk and sugar - this dish is loved by one and all. Considering this, we bring you a classic recipe that can help you prepare traditional gajar ka halwa at home. Click here.

And for the ones who avoid sugar in their diet, here's a sugar-free recipe too. Click here for sugar-free gajar ka halwa recipe.

These laddoos are delicious.

2. Gondh Ke Laddoo

Call it a mithai or an immunity booster, gondh ke laddoo fits both the bills perfectly. It is made with gondh (edible gum), dry fruits, til etc that are not only loaded with nutrients, but also can keep you warm during the winters. Click here for the recipe.

3. Til Ke Laddoo

Til ke laddoo makes another popular laddoo options during the winters. Made with white til (sesame seeds), this dish not only keep you warm, but also helps you load up on nutrients. It also includes jaggery, khoya, saffron et al, making the dish tastier than ever. Click here for the recipe.

Panjiri is a classic in Punjabi houesholds.

4. Panjiri

A common sweet dish in almost every Punjabi household, Panjiri is prepared by roasting atta in ghee. To this, you can add sugar, nuts, seeds et al. And it is popularly believed that panjiri not only satiates your sweet cravings, but also helps generate body heat to prevent cold and flu. Click here for the recipe.

5. Chikki

This yummy peanut brittle instantly reminds us of childhood; isn't it? Made with peanut, jaggery and more, it makes for a perfect snack to gorge on during the winters. Click here for the recipe.





Already slurping? Then what are you waiting for? Prepare these desi mithais today and enjoy the winters to the fullest.



