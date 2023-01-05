There is nothing like Indian desserts to satisfy our cravings. From spongy rasgullas to crispy jalebis, creamy rasmalai, and flaky balushahi, the list of our favourite Indian desserts is endless, leaving us spoilt for choice! However, we often dismiss the idea of making these desserts at home due to the lengthy recipe, which is both tedious and time-consuming. But not anymore! When it comes to quick, easy, and decadent Indian desserts, thick, creamy, and luscious kheer tops the list. And the best part? It gives us the opportunity to experiment. Kheer can be made with a wide range of ingredients. Rice, makhana, sabudana, apple, and many other fruits and vegetables are examples. Winter is in full swing, so we decided to prepare something with a winter-special ingredient. So, here's a beetroot kheer recipe for you all.





Also read: Cooking Tips: How To Make Rice Kheer In 15 Mins





This interesting dessert is appropriate for all occasions, whether for an unplanned guest gathering or simply when you need something to satisfy your sudden urge for sweets. To make this, grate the beetroot and cook it in milk with khoya and sugar to make it creamy and luscious. Read on to know the detailed recipe.

Beetroot Kheer Recipe: How To Make Beetroot Kheer

To begin with, you first need to boil the milk. Once done, set it aside. Now, heat ghee in a pan and roast the cashews or any other dry fruits until golden brown. Once done, take them out and set aside.





In the same pan, sauté the grated beetroot until the raw smell disappears. Then add sugar. Allow the sugar to completely melt. Pour in the boiled milk. Allow it to simmer.





Also read: 5 Delicious Kheer Recipes For Mid-Week Indulgence





Simmer over low heat until thick and creamy. Finally, stir in the fried cashews and cardamom powder. Switch off the heat after thoroughly mixing. For the complete recipe of beetroot kheer, click here.











So, what are you waiting for? Try out this decadent dessert and let us know how you all liked it in the comments below.















