Winter Special: How To Make Til Ki Barfi At Home With Just 5 Ingredients  

There's something about winters that makes us want to munch all the time! If you are privy to the range of winter delicacies in India, you would agree as well. There are so many seasonal ingredients that have found their own firm place in our kitchen pantry already, some are slated to arrive soon. Til (sesame seeds), gur (jaggery) and ghee are three of such winter staples in India; they are used across several preparations that are found during the season. Til ki barfi is a stellar winter preparation that always manages to tempt us with its rich, dense flavour. This year, make the barfi at home with this recipe by famous food blogger and YouTuber Manjula Jain.





The recipe was posted on the YouTube Channel Manjula's Kitchen. You only need five ingredients to prepare this treat at home. Yes, you heard us! Milk, milk powder, sesame seeds, sugar and cardamom powder - that's all you need. It does not even take that long to prepare this barfi. You can make it for your next house gathering, picnic or potlucks and impress everyone with this delectable dessert. Sesame is warming in nature, hence, it is one of the preferred ingredients in winter. If you are trying to check some weight, you can even replace sugar with some jaggery powder. Jaggery is a much healthier substitute for sugar. Try this recipe at home and let us know how you like it the comments section below.

