Winter Diet: Quick And Easy 3-Ingredient Dates And Nut Ladoo Recipe For Winter Cravings

Highlights Ladoo is a popular Indian dessert that is part of every celebration

Here is a ladoo that is a great combo of healthy and tasty

Dates and nuts ladoo provide the much needed warmth in winters

Come winters and we have a list of foods to relish ready! From soothing hot chocolate to homemade gajar ka halwa, there are innumerable delicacies that make this season worth the wait. But let's face the truth, with all these mouth-watering treats comes a great amount of calories and refined sugar that might not be that great for your health. Yet, some Indian dishes and desserts aren't unhealthy but replete with nutrients. One such Indian dessert is sweet, round and colourful balls - ladoos.





Be it an Indian festival, wedding or any special occasion, ladoos are indispensable part of all things celebratory. And if nothing, these little treats are also often made for health purposes with a certain twist in the ingredients. In fact, ladoos were originated because of the ingredients that had exceptional medicinal properties and were given to pregnant women to replenish the lost nutrients in their body after giving birth. One such ladoo that is hailed for its nutritional benefits along with a decadent taste is dates and nut ladoo.

Brimming with the goodness of dates and loads of nuts, this ladoo is just the perfect one to relish on this winter, that too guilt-free! Dates have been known for its healing powers since ages that come with various vitamins and minerals, energy, sugar, and fibre. The delicious fruit is also packed with calcium, iron, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium and zinc. Dates have ample amount of protein that keep our muscles strong. This recipe of date and nuts ladoo is devoid of sugar or even desi ghee, and is made of just three ingredients! Since dates contain natural sugars such as glucose, sucrose and fructose, it provides us with instant energy. In the recipe, dry roasted nuts and cooked dates are blended together and rolled into small balls of ladoos. You can also roll them in desiccated coconut for the added flavour. Make these quick and easy ladoo at home for the much needed warmth and nutrients this winter.





Find the recipe of dates and nuts ladoo here. Try them at home and let us know how you liked it.







