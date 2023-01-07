Cheela is one of the most popular breakfast dishes in India. It is a type of sweet or savoury Indian pancake made using whole grain flour or lentil. Cheela not only tastes delicious but takes hardly any time to cook. You can relish it as is or even stuff it with any filling of your choice. It makes for a wholesome meal when paired with chutney and a breakfast beverage. The best part is that you can experiment with cheela in numerous ways. Be it moong dal cheela, besan cheela, oats cheela or aloo cheela, they all taste equally good! Adding to the list, here we bring you a winter-special beetroot cheela recipe that is ideal for a healthy breakfast.





To make this cheela, all you need to do is combine beetroot puree with besan, red chilli powder, salt and pepper. Beetroot is loaded with several health-promoting properties. It is an excellent source of dietary fibre and helps improve digestion. Since beetroot is a winter-special vegetable, you have all the more reason to make this yummy cheela for breakfast. Check out the recipe below:

Is Beetroot Healthy For Weight Loss?

Beetroot is low in fat and high in dietary fibre, both soluble and insoluble. It is also high in magnesium, which promotes healthy nerves and helps in weight loss. Increasing your intake of this root vegetable can be highly beneficial for people who are on a weight loss journey.

Beetroot Cheela Recipe: How To Make Beetroot Cheela

First, chop the beetroot and make a puree of it. In a bowl, add besan, beetroot puree, red chilli powder, salt and pepper. Mix well.

Now, add some fruit salt to the batter. (This would help in making the cheela light and fluffy.)

Spread a ladle full of batter on a pan and allow it to cook for 2-3 minutes.

Once done, flip the cheela and cook from the other side.

Beetroot cheela is ready!

Beetroot cheela is ready!





Make this delicious beetroot cheela at home and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments section below.