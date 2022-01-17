If there is one thing, we can all agree upon, is that we love to start the day on a delicious note! We love to eat a delicious breakfast; if it is up to us then we would be eating aloo parathas every morning. But it can be unhealthy to eat a fatty breakfast every day, so what should we do? Our daily breakfast needs to be delicious and healthy, that is why we have brought to you a scrumptious cheela recipe. The classic breakfast cheela that we all know and love is made from besan (gram flour) but this cheela is made from atta. With the added twist of pickle, this simple atta cheela gives a tangy twist to breakfast. Indulge in a tangy and nutritious breakfast with this recipe!





Achaari Atta Cheela Recipe: How To Make Achaari Atta Cheela:

The cheela is super easy to make. You need to start with preparing the achaari mixture that shall add the tang to the cheela. In a bowl, mix together chopped tomatoes, chopped green chillies, chopped ginger, chopped garlic (you can also use ginger-garlic paste), mango pickle, cumin seeds and salt. Next, in a big bowl prepare the cheela batter. Add atta, pickle mixture, chopped onions, chopped capsicums, chopped coriander leaves, salt, red chilli flakes, turmeric powder. Pour water to make a smooth batter. Next cook pour the batter on a hot pan, serve the achaari cheela crispy and hot!

Watch the step-by-step recipe video of Achaari Cheela in the Header Section.





Pro Tip: You can use any achaar that is available at your home, it can nimbu achaar, aam achaar or more!





Sounds easy, right?! Make this achaari atta cheela at home for breakfast and impress your family with your culinary skills. Do tell us in the comments section how you liked it!