Hey, all the brandy lovers out there. Listen up. It's World Brandy Day on December 10 and we are here to talk about the alcoholic beverage that rules the majority of party tables during winter. The term “brandy” is derived from the Dutch word brandewijn, which means burned wine. Brandy is distilled from wine or fermented fruit juice. From cocktails to desserts, brandy is used in a number of ways. Now, on World Brandy Day, let's take a look at some cocktails and desserts you can prepare with brandy.

Here're 5 Brandy-Based Recipes To Try:

1. Singapore Sling

Cocktails with gin are an all-time favourite. Right? In your next cocktail party, mix brandy and liqueur with gin and finish off with a fruity garnish. Click here for the recipe.

2. Plum Pudding With Brandy Sauce

Plum pudding with brandy and rum-soaked dry fruits is a Christmas special. Top it up with sweet and thick brandy sauce. Tap here for the recipe.

3. Brandy De Jerez

This drink, in particular, has an acquired taste. Reason? It's distilled from Airen grapes grown in La Mancha. Read all about it here.

4. Lobster Thermidor Recipe

Lobsters tossed with spices and a delicious sauce prepared with brandy and egg yolks sound just yummy. Try the recipe now.

5. Tiramisu

Are there any coffee lovers in the house? This recipe is for you. Light cake soaked in a mix of coffee and brandy liqueur is absolutely delicious. Layer it with mascarpone and you are good to go. Recipe inside.

Let us know which is your favourite recipe.