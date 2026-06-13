June brings a special moment for gin lovers across the globe, with World Gin Day being marked on the second Saturday of the month. Dedicated to the popular juniper-based drink, the day has become a global event enjoyed in bars, restaurants and homes. What started as a local idea in the UK in 2009 has slowly transformed into an international celebration over the years. The goal is to bring together gin lovers to appreciate the drink's long history, variety and use in creative cocktails.





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World Gin Day History

World Gin Day was first introduced by gin enthusiast Neil Houston, who wanted to create a day to celebrate the drink and its growing popularity. Later, in 2013, the event was taken forward by Emma Stokes, also known as Gin Monkey. She helped expand it into a worldwide celebration that continues today.

According to Emma, she told The Spirits Business that Houston “created Gin Day for the love of the category, and in the first year it involved him and his friends drinking gin in his garden. The second year, we held an impromptu American gin tasting at a bar in Soho (London). Given we were both based in the UK, it was pretty UK-centric for those first years, but as gin markets started to grow across the world, folks started to take advantage of the day to promote their new brands, bars and cocktail programmes. I took over formally from Neil in 2013, and have been amazed at the growth of the day.”

What Is The Best Way To Drink Gin?

There is no one right way to drink gin, as it mostly comes down to personal preferences. However, experimenting with different ways of serving gin is the easiest way to find what suits your taste best.





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1. Gin and tonic





Gin and tonic is one of the most popular ways to enjoy gin. Many prefer it because it balances flavour and refreshment in a simple drink. It lets you taste the different notes of gin without drinking it straight. It is also a great choice during warm summer days when something cool and easy to sip is preferred.





2. Experiment With Different Mixers





If you don't enjoy gin with tonic or neat, there are plenty of soft drink options you can try. Fizzy drinks like lemonade or ginger ale can add a sweet, citrus-style flavour that pairs well with gin. You can also mix it with fruit juices. Each option gives gin a different flavour.





3. Sip a Classic Gin Martini

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The Gin Martini is one of the most classic cocktails and is known for its simple but elegant style. It is made using dry gin and a small amount of dry vermouth, which are stirred with ice and then poured into a chilled glass. The result is a clean, smooth drink that feels refreshing. Even though the basic recipe is traditional, there are many ways to adjust it based on personal taste. Each version changes the taste slightly while keeping the same classic base.





4. Enjoy Gin on the Rocks





On the rocks is a simple way to enjoy gin while keeping it cool and easy to drink. This style also lets you enjoy the natural flavours more clearly. Some also like to add a strip of citrus peel, which brings out the fruitiness of the drink. It is a straightforward serving style, but still offers room to adjust the taste based on personal choice.





5. Explore Gin Through Cocktails

Gin works well in many different cocktails because it blends easily with a variety of flavours. It is used in both classic drinks and modern recipes. Its flexible nature allows it to pair with fruity, herbal or spicy flavours, which makes it easy to create something new and enjoyable.





6. Experiment With Temperature





Temperature can have a surprising impact on the way gin tastes and feels. Chilling a bottle in the freezer can give the spirit a richer, silkier texture, making it feel smoother on the palate. As the gin gradually warms, its botanical notes and flavours become more pronounced, allowing different aromas and taste profiles to emerge. Experimenting with serving temperatures can help you discover new dimensions of your favourite gin.