Every year, September 29 is celebrated as World Heart Day. An initiative of the World Heart Federation to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease (CVD) and other heart diseases. This global campaign originally took place in September 2000 and since then important steps have been taken to remind people around the world to take care of their hearts. A heart-healthy diet would ultimately lead to a healthy life, and taking care of the heart is essential to lead a healthy life. It is no secret that you are what you eat. It doesn't matter how many exercise programs you follow or how many apps you log in, if you are not eating right, all your efforts are going to be a waste. While regular workout is a must, eating a nutritious breakfast each day will help maintain a healthy and balanced lifestyle and heart health.





Like every year, this year also World Heart Day 2021 encourages you to lead a healthy lifestyle and a healthy diet. There are certain foods that can greatly benefit your heart health. Here we bring you a list of 5 breakfast recipes that will help you promote good heart health. Read on to learn more about them.

World Heart Day 2021: Here Are 5 Best Heart-Healthy Breakfast Recipes You Must Try:

Oats are one of the healthiest grains on earth. They are known for their heart healthy nutrition. Besides, they are rich in soluble fibres that in turn help in lowering the cholesterol levels. Here we bring you a super light and healthy breakfast recipe for you. Low on calories, low on carbs and high on nutrients, these oats idlis are light and fluffy. Click here for the recipe.

2. Avocado Toast On Whole Grain Bread

Avocado contains many essential vitamins and minerals that further make it a must-have food in our diet. To make this toast, slice up some avocado, mash it, and put it on a piece of toasted whole-grain bread. Garnish it with sesame seeds, green onion, cherry tomatoes and there you get your wholesome breakfast meal ready.

3. Spinach And Egg Omelette

Spinach (palak) is one of the most nutritious green leafy vegetables we have. It is a great source of potassium, magnesium, powerful antioxidants and lutein that helps in thickening of walls of arteries, which reduces the risk of heart diseases. Make an omelette with egg whites, add spinach and other leafy vegetables and enjoy the new, exciting green twist.

4. Apple Chia Seeds Smoothie

According to Nutritionist Mehar, Chia seeds can be eaten as whole or in milled form. It can be blended in smoothies, juices or soups. No matter what form you eat them in, chia seeds do not lose their nutritional qualities''. Besides, chia seeds along with apples is known to reduce the levels of LDL (unhealthy cholesterol) and further reduces the risk of hardening of arteries in the heart, making a nutritious yet delicious smoothie to fuel your body up for the rest of the day. Here's the recipe.

5. Almond And Cranberry Poha

According to PubMed Central, berries are rich in antioxidants such as anthocyanins, which protect against oxidative stress and inflammation that contribute to the development of heart disease. This cranberry infused poha is a light and satiating dish. Here is an easy poha recipe packed with the goodness of not just cranberry, but also coconut and almonds that you can easily prepare at home for a heart-healthy breakfast!

So, try these easy, quick and heart-healthy recipes at home and let us know which one turned out your favourite one.











