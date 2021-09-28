The women in our lives don many hats, from a mother to a colleague, we see the female population striving equally with their male counterparts. In addition to the personal and professional stress surrounding men, women have gender-specific risks such as irregular menstrual problems, pregnancy complications, being on the pill, hormonal therapies to worsen heart conditions. In fact, in the recent decade, women have been known to be affected by heart diseases equally, if not more, as men. The Director of Interventional Cardiology for Fortis Escorts Hospital, Dr. Atul Mathur, says, "The myth was that women are protected from heart disease. However, today, women in India are rubbing shoulders with men in terms of heart disease incidences, and more so in the urban population."





(Also read : World Heart Day 2021: 7 Common Foods That May Help Improve Heart Health)





On the brighter side, as medical facilities are improving, more women can come forward and get themselves regularly checked and prevent any major issues in the later years. It goes without saying that a healthy diet and lifestyle are major factors that can improve heart health for both men and women. That being said, here are some fruits and dry fruits that women may consume to improve heart health.

World Heart Day 2021: Here Are 5 Fruits And Dry Fruits That Every Woman Should Have:

1. Walnuts:

The crunchy flavorful nuts make for a great addition to shakes, cakes, and salad bowls, but did you know the walnut is considered great for heart health too? In a recent study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC), the researchers have stated that the rich omega-3 fatty acid content of walnut prevents inflammation in the body. They also suggest that daily intake of walnut may reduce the risk of several cardiovascular diseases

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Blueberries:

These juicy and sweet blueberries can do much more than elevating simple breakfast smoothies, they are, in fact, considered great for immunity boosting and tissue development and repair. Along with that, a study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition - revealed that consuming 150 grams of blueberries every day may help in bringing down the risk of cardiovascular diseases by as much as 15 percent. The study also suggested that lifestyle changes, including diet modification, can also help.

Blueberries are good for heart health

3. Apples :

The one fruit that we have been reminded to consume time and again has many health benefits - aiding in heart health is one of them. According to a study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, it was found that women who regularly ate apples were found to have a 13 to 22 percent lower risk of coronary disease than those who didn't bite into the crunchy fruit.

Apples are healthy fruits

4. Citrus fruits:

Oranges, lemon, and grapefruit are known for their Vitamin C content that in turn help in immunity boosting. Along with these, other citrus fruits also help in keeping cholesterol levels in check helping us stay clear of cardiovascular diseases. The book 'Healing Foods', published by DK publishing house says, "citrus fruits contain hesperidin, which can reduce symptoms of hypertension, hardening of arteries, "unhealthy" (LDL) cholesterol in the blood. Antioxidant flavones can also lower the risk of strokes in women."

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Peanuts :

The most commonly found and consumed peanuts are high sources of monounsaturated fats and are considered great for heart health. According to clinical Nutritionist, Rupali Datta - Monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats are healthy fats and are recommended for a healthy heart. They protect against cardiovascular diseases, lower bad cholesterol, and triglycerides while providing essential fats that our body cannot make.

Peanuts have healthy fats in them

(Also read: 8 Most Essential Nutrients For A Healthy Heart)





These are some of the food items women of all ages may include in their diets for better heart health.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.