In between all the discussions on heart and kidney health, we often tend to miss out on one of the most important organs - the liver. A cone-shaped organ, the liver is responsible for the detoxification of blood, regulating fats, proteins, carbs and more. The liver is partially made up of fat and secretes bile juice that helps with digestion and metabolism. This is why health experts suggest taking special care of our liver health to avoid an increase in liver fat content that further leads to health issues including hepatitis, cirrhosis, gall stones and more. And to make people aware of the importance of the organ, World Liver Day is marked globally on April 19, every year.





This year, as we inch towards World Liver Day, here's a list of summer foods that you may consider including in your daily diet to help cleanse your liver naturally and keep it healthy and safe. Take a look.





Here're 5 Summer Foods For Healthy Liver:

Yogurt:

Summer calls for all things that are light on the stomach. And yogurt surely tops the list. It is light, cooling and helps keep us nourished from within. Yogurt is enriched with probiotics and as per several studies, it might help manage fat levels in the liver.





Grape:





We just love devouring sweet and juicy grapes during the summer; don't we? They are sweet, crunchy and also load you up with a good amount of vitamin C and antioxidants. These factors further help the liver detox and fight against inflammation.





Lemon:





Lemon is probably one of the best options of citrus fruits that makes a popular choice during the summers. From nimbu pani to lemon rice- we make a wide range of lemon-based foods and drinks during the summer. Lemon loads us with vitamin C and helps flush out toxins, prevents dehydration and keeps us cool during the hot summer days. That's not all. It also helps cleanse the liver and improve its health and functionality.





Moringa:





It is rightly said, the greener the better. Green vegetables contain various cleansing compounds that help cleanse our liver naturally. One such popular green vegetable is moringa. It helps aid bile secretion which further promotes digestion and detoxification. Besides, several biochemical results also showed that moringa might also help reduce the symptoms of liver fibrosis.





Green Tea:





Green tea needs no introduction. It is loaded with antioxidants and as per a study published in the World Journal of gastroenterology, it may help reduce body fat percentage and fat in the blood.





Now that you have these food items handy, we suggest including them in your diet and enjoying a healthy and nourished summer.





But always remember, moderation is the key!