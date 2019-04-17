Summer Tip: Ditch Heavy, Sugar-Laden Desserts For Healthy Fruit Yogurts

Neha Chandra | Updated: April 17, 2019 12:40 IST
Health buffs are always on a lookout for healthy foods and substitutes. Ones with a sweet tooth may have a hard time killing their sugar cravings. A hearty meal is not complete without a generous serving of sweet and lush desserts. An excellent healthier alternative to these sugar-laden meals is fruit yogurt. Yogurt, as we know, is a nutrient-dense food that is made from fermented milk. It is an excellent source of probiotics (good bacteria), which keeps the gut healthy. Fruits bring in their own rich profile of antioxidants, minerals, vitamins and calcium, and amplify the taste and health benefits of yogurt. Fruit yogurt is a dessert-like dish prepared by adding one or a class fruits along with a choice of other ingredients, nuts and spices.
Now, if you are convinced to switch to yogurts for a healthier meal, we'll help you kick off with this easy yet interesting recipe:
Follow this basic recipe and experiment with fruits, nuts or seeds of your choice. If your sweet tooth refuses to budge, add honey or agave to the yogurt to level up its sweetness. You can spice it up by adding cinnamon powder, mint leaves, roasted oats or cardamom powder to create a melange of different elements and flavours.
Store-bought yogurts can contain additives, artificial flavouring agents, sugar and the most hazardous - preservatives. It's only prudent to leave them alone on the store shelves and make your fruit yogurt at home. If you are facing a time crunch, pick a pack of plain yogurt instead and quickly add fruits and other ingredients to fix a nourishing, health-giving sweet treat.