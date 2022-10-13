World Sight Day is celebrated on the second Thursday of the month of October every year. The aim of the occasion is to spread awareness among masses about the importance of maintaining eye health for better vision and prevention of eyes-related issues. Problems like near and far sightedness, cataract, dry eyes, blurred vision and trachoma are commonly seen in people. Other than taking measures like limiting screen time, doing eye exercises and others, a good diet can also help keep eyes healthy and keep eye diseases at bay.





Here are some foods that should be consumed regularly for better eye health and sharp vision.

Here're 5 Foods To Consume For Healthy Eyes:

1. Green Leafy Vegetables:

Green leafy vegetables like spinach contain a host of nutrients including vitamin C, lutein, zeaxanthin, and beta carotene, all of which are excellent for keeping eyes free of problems. Here are some recipes you can try with spinach.

Spinach is full of nutrients.

2. Beetroot

The winter season brings with itself the highly nutritious beetroot, which is known to bring health and wellness to eyes. Here are some dishes you can make with this vibrant food.

3. Bell Peppers

Bell peppers are a treasure trove of nutrients like vitamin A and vitamin C. These vegetables are said to prevent macular degeneration, a common eye issue that inflicts people with poor eye health.

4. Amla

Amla (or Indian gooseberry) is not only great for hair but also great for eyes. Vitamin C in amla is said to strengthen the connective tissue collagen in the cornea of eyes.





Amla is rich in vitamin C.

5. Almonds

There is a reason why health experts recommend eating almonds every day. They bring a host of health benefits to the body, including eyes. Almonds are rich in vitamin B2 (riboflavin), which is known to promote collagen formation and may also help prevent cataracts.





So, start taking care of your eyes today and enrich your diet with these foods to prevent eye illnesses.





