On World Whisky Day today, we are celebrating the most loved alcoholic beverage in India. A glass of whisky is much more than just a drink. It's a symbol of status, legacy, culture, connection, and good times. in fact, many Indians are introduced to alcohol through whisky. I personally grew up watching my dad, uncle and grandfather sipping whisky with soda and water on Sundays, sharing jokes and snacks with a drink or two, and feeling absolutely delighted like it was the highlight of their entire week. The whisky bottle would be kept safe like a prized possession, treated with utmost care, and always promised a great evening. I believe this is true for many Indian households.





But have you ever wondered why do we love whisky so much? This World Whisky Day, NDTV caught up with experts from the Indian beverage industry to find out why Indians are so loyal to whisky, and perhaps will always be.

Photo: iStock



How Whisky Came To India And Never Meant To Leave

"Scotch whisky still dominates the Indian market and it has to do with the fact that it was one of the first entrants as a spirit that came into India," says Minakshi Singh, CEO, Co-Founder at Sidecar, Cocktails and Dreams Speakeasy, Cafe Lungta, Bhumi Farms, The Brook, India Bartender Week.





Explaining whisky's huge connection with India, Minakshi adds, "The British introduced Scotch whisky to India, and it was one of the first International spirits to be brought here. It became a symbol of status, success, good taste, discernment, and since then, it has stood by those pillars. Even today, our shelf is dominated by 60-65 per cent of whisky and the remaining are other spirits and liquors and wine and beer."

Tequila Fad Is Here, But People Are Not Leaving Their Single Malts

The No. 1 cocktail in the world is old-fashioned, made with whisky, shares Navjot Singh, Beverage Director at Lair New Delhi and Lair Gurgaon. "I think even with the rise of other spirits, India will never lose that charm of drinking whisky. The loyalty to whisky is still there, and people are not leaving their single malts, even if many are now moving to other spirits like aged tequila."

Explaining the deeply rooted love for whisky in the heart of Indians, Navjot Singh says, "There is a lot of cultural legacy here as whisky has been associated with the status of celebration and tradition in India for decades. It is the go-to drink for a lot of people, especially the older generations."





"I still remember people holding on to a whisky bottle which somebody had gifted, and they saved it for a special occasion in the future. I know a few clients and guests who say 'I am going to drink this bottle with my son or great-grandson.' Whisky is an emotion, which we cannot change."

The Taste, While Important, Is Still Secondary

Whisky has an inimitable charm. It doesn't have competition nor needs validation, notes Magandeep Singh, Sommelier, Writer and Beverage expert. "For Indians, their love for whisky extends beyond just the stuff in the glass. It's connected to freedom, Bollywood, family occasions, college times, vacations, important ceremonies and functions...it's almost a rite of passage."

Explaining the importance of whisky in Indian culture and society, Magandeep Singh concludes, "To this end, the taste, while important, is still secondary. What matters more is how one associates with a brand and feels connected to it, or rather, how one perceives that a particular brand represents them and their lifestyle choices. Which is why brand loyalty runs extremely deep with this brown spirit, thereby elevating it from being just an alcoholic drink to a symbol of many personally relevant elements."

On World Whisky Day 2025, let's raise a glass to celebrate the drink that is undoubtedly the most loved alcoholic drink in India. Cheers!