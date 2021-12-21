Ice cream cravings can take over us at any given time, and we can't stop ourselves from digging into our favorite flavours even on these chilly winter nights. In fact, if you ask us, the forbidden winter night ice cream tastes much more indulgent and delicious. Many Bollywood celebrities too cannot stop themselves from gobbling up these sweet treats, and Yami Gautam is our most recent case in point. The actor has always been very open about her food choices and we can tell by her timeline that she knows just how to balance a fitness regime while satiating her cravings. This time, the dessert on Yami's table was nothing short of an Ice-cream bonanza!





The actor shared an Instagram story where she can be seen indulging in her sweet cravings and how! The bowl of ice cream had not one, but three different ice cream flavors, and to top it all off, it was also garnished with some colour-coated small chocolate buttons. The actor has captioned the post 'Because why not' and can be heard saying the same as well. Look at Yami's drool-worthy ice cream platter here:

Yami enjoyed this ice cream dish recently

(Also read: Yami Gautam's Love For This Beverage Is Making Her Break Promises)





Well if it wasn't for her social media profiles, we would never be able to guess Yami's obsession with sweet treats! The actor's timeline is brimming with pictures of the different treats that she indulges on time and again. Ice creams and cakes seem to be her favourites; read more about it here.





However, don't be fooled by the actor's foodie side! Yami strikes an exceptional balance when dealing with her cravings. There have been many instances when the actor has shared about her healthy diet, her calorie-controlling vegetable preferences, and her pre and post-workout meals too. Read about that here.





We can't help but crave a bite of this creamy and chilled dessert looking at Yami's ice cream bowl! What about you?