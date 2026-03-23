Panchmela Dal is a traditional dish from Rajasthan that reflects the richness of Indian cuisine in a simple and wholesome way. The name itself means "a mix of five lentils", and this thoughtful combination creates a balanced blend of flavour, texture and nutrition. Known for its comforting taste and rustic appeal, this dal is a staple in many Rajasthani homes and is commonly served during festivals as well as daily meals. The harmony of different lentils cooked together gives it a distinct identity that clearly sets it apart from regular single-dal recipes.

Why Is Panchmela Dal Famous?

Panchmela Dal is popular because it brings together five different lentils, each adding its own taste and texture. It is highly nutritious, rich in protein and ideal for a balanced diet. The use of traditional spices along with ghee gives it an authentic Rajasthani flavour. It pairs beautifully with a variety of Indian breads, making it a versatile and much-loved dish.





Also Read: Traditional Rajasthani Mangodi Pulao: A Flavourful One-Pot Recipe

Ingredients

2 tablespoons toor dal (pigeon peas)

2 tablespoons moong dal (yellow split)

2 tablespoons chana dal (split chickpeas)

2 tablespoons urad dal (split black gram)

2 tablespoons masoor dal (red lentils)

1 onion (finely chopped)

2 tomatoes (chopped)

2 green chillies

1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 pinch asafoetida (hing)

2 tablespoons ghee

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander for garnish

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How To Make Rajasthani Panchmela Dal At Home

Soaking The Lentils

Start by washing all five lentils thoroughly. Soak them in water for about 30 minutes. This helps with faster cooking and improves the overall texture of the dal.

Cooking The Lentils

Transfer the soaked lentils to a pressure cooker. Add water, turmeric and salt. Cook for three to four whistles until the lentils are soft and well combined. Mash slightly to achieve a creamy consistency.

Preparing The Tadka

Heat ghee in a pan. Add cumin seeds and allow them to splutter. Add asafoetida and chopped onions, then sauté until golden brown. Add the ginger-garlic paste, green chillies and tomatoes. Cook until the mixture softens and releases oil.

Bringing The Flavours Together

Add red chilli powder and mix well. Pour the cooked dal into the prepared tadka and let it simmer for a few minutes. Adjust salt and consistency as required. Garnish with fresh coriander to enhance the flavour.

Pair With Rice Or Bread

Panchmela Dal tastes best with steamed rice, jeera rice or traditional Indian breads such as roti, baati or paratha. It is especially popular when served with dal baati churma.

Extra Tips

Always use ghee for the tadka to achieve an authentic Rajasthani taste.

Do not skip soaking the lentils, as it ensures even cooking.

Adjust spices according to your taste preference.

Lightly mash the dal for a creamy and rich texture.

Panchmela Dal is a simple yet flavourful dish that beautifully showcases how different lentils come together to create one wholesome and satisfying meal.