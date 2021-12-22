There are so many delicacies out there for chicken lovers to savour - be it the classic butter chicken from North India, Chettinad chicken from South India or chicken chaap from East India and more, the list is literally never-ending, leaving us spoilt for choices. No doubt, the juicy and succulent pieces of chicken taste delicious in whatever form they take, but the creamier the better. Zafrani Chicken Korma is one such amazing chicken recipe. It's a creamy, milky chicken recipe that will give you a rich, flavourful and indulgent meal that you are sure to love.





Zafrani chicken korma is basically made with chicken pieces dipped in creamy gravy and an assortment of other ingredients. Besides, this korma recipe is also popular as shadi wala chicken as it is served in most of the North Indian weddings. The rich flavour and aroma of this recipe makes it unique while the prefix 'Zafrani' specially mentions that this recipe is a royal and lavish feast taken from the kitchen of Mughal Empire. Wondering how to make it at home? Read below.

Zafrani Chicken Korma Recipe: How To Make Zafrani Chicken Korma

To begin with the recipe, all you need to do is heat ghee in a large vessel. Add the whole spices, fry for a while then add the chicken pieces and fry for a few minutes.

Now, In a separate container, combine onion paste, fried onion, ginger paste, garlic paste, nut paste, poppy seed powder, and salt together. Then, add this mixture to the chicken and cook.





To make it creamy, add the cream, cashew paste and milk. For the full Zafrani Chicken Korma recipe, click here. Pair it with khameeri roti or naan, the choice is yours!





