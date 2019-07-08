"Are You Ready?": Ziva Dhoni Cuts Birthday Cake With Father MS Dhoni In Adorable Viral Video

Ziva Dhoni tells father what to do before cutting his birthday cake in viral video

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday and the wicket-keeper and batsman was wished by scores of his fans, friends and well-wishers on the occasion. Indian cricket team's current captain Virat Kohli also wished Dhoni with a heartfelt message that has now gone viral. In the message, Kohli said that Dhoni was like a big brother to him and that he was glad to have been friends with the latter for so many years. Dhoni, who is in England with the team for World Cup 2019, rang in his birthday by celebrating with other Indian cricketers, as well as his wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva Dhoni. A video of Mahendra Singh Dhoni cutting his birthday cake as the team sings the 'happy birthday' song for him, has gone viral; not because of the team's camaraderie but because of Dhoni's little angel Ziva.





The video was posted on Instagram by Indian Cricket Team's official handle and it has garnered two million views (at the time of writing this article). The video shows little Ziva coming up to MS Dhoni, as he stands in front of his birthday cake and seemingly instructing him what to do. "You just have to say something and then blow out the candles. Are you ready?", the kid is seen asking her father, to which Dhoni replies, "I'm ready." Ziva looks extremely happy as she blows out the candles with her father, while holding a bouquet of pink flowers in her hands.

Check out the viral video of MS Dhoni cutting his birthday cake with his daughter Ziva Dhoni:

Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni also posted videos and photos of a seemingly separate birthday celebration, on her own Instagram page. In the photos, Dhoni is seen with his face smeared with chocolate frosting.





Take a look:





Dhoni has made millions of cricket lovers his fans with his supreme talent and his temperament. The Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee has also been awarded the honorary rank of Lieutenant General by the Indian Territorial Army. Well, we wish the cricketer a very happy birthday and hope he continues to help India shine in the international cricket arena.







