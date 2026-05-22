Prime Minister Narendra Modi has concluded his five-nation visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy. But beyond diplomacy, high-level meetings and strategic discussions, it was the Prime Minister's carefully chosen gifts that also drew attention during the visit.





Keeping the essence of thoughtful gifting alive, PM Modi presented a range of culturally significant items to world leaders, many of them deeply connected to India's traditional crafts, literature and culinary heritage. After all, connections built over food often leave a lasting impression.





One such gift that stood out during his visit to Sweden was Loktak tea from Manipur. When PM Modi met Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson during his tour, one of the gifts he carried from India stood out for its simplicity and symbolism: a small batch of Loktak Lotus Tea.

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While global leaders often exchange luxury items and expensive collectibles, this gift came from the hills and wetlands of Northeast India, carrying with it a story of sustainability and women-led entrepreneurship.

A Tea With A Story Of Women-Led Entrepreneurship

Loktak Lotus Tea comes from the scenic region surrounding Loktak Lake, the largest freshwater lake in Northeast India. It is more than just a speciality tea. It was born from a simple yet powerful idea developed by a group of women from Thanga village in Manipur. The women behind the initiative produce the tea using completely natural lotus leaves sourced from the fresh waters of the lake.

What Makes Loktak Lotus Tea Unique

Photo: Pexels

Unlike conventional teas, Loktak Lotus Tea is made from lotus leaves carefully plucked from the lake's ecosystem.

This artisanal tea is known for its refreshing flavour, smooth taste and mild aroma. The clean environment, fertile landscape and rich biodiversity of the surrounding hills contribute significantly to its unique characteristics.

A Gift That Showcases Northeast India

By choosing Loktak Lotus Tea as a diplomatic gift, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the growing importance of Northeast India's indigenous products on the global stage.





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Along with the tea, the Prime Minister also gifted his Swedish counterpart a handcrafted Shantiniketan leather bag and a collection of works by Rabindranath Tagore.





During the visit, Crown Princess Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden, was presented with a copy of Prime Minister Modi's book, Convenient Action: Continuity for Change, along with a traditional Ladakhi pashmina stole.