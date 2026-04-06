Chef Sanjeev Kapoor is one of India's most popular chefs, with a lifetime of experiences and stories that have shaped his journey in Indian cuisine. In a video series titled 'Kahani Khazana', Chef Sanjeev Kapoor recalled the moment he was honoured with the Padma Shri in April 2017. While it was a proud milestone, there was one challenge: he wished to wear his chef's uniform for the ceremony, but was denied permission.





Explaining the importance of the uniform, he said, "For all the years I worked in a hotel as a chef, I wore my full uniform every single day at work." He added, "I feel the chef's uniform carries pride and honour, and maybe that's why chefs have reached where they are today."





Chef Sanjeev also spoke about how the image of chefs changed over time on television. "When I started on TV, the chef's cap disappeared from the frame. Slowly, to look more casual, they suggested I wear a normal shirt instead," he recalled.

Also Read: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Named "Top Agri-Food Pioneer" By World Food Prize Foundation





When he was invited to receive the Padma Shri, Chef Sanjeev was told to wear Indian attire rather than his chef's uniform. "I was told there's a protocol and that I would have to wear national dress," he said.





Recalling the discussion, he shared that he explained this was his profession and that he wished to wear his uniform for the ceremony, but the request was declined.





Determined to uphold the honour of his profession, Chef Sanjeev made his position clear. He told them he would attend the ceremony only in his chef's uniform, adding, "If you don't want to give me the Padma Shri in this, then don't give it at all."





Eventually, everything went smoothly. "I arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan, and without any argument or problem, I received the Padma Shri in my chef's uniform," he recalled.





Sharing the deeper meaning behind his decision, Chef Sanjeev added, "I feel the Padma Shri I received is not just for me, it's for the entire chef community."





Chef Sanjeev Kapoor has also been conferred the National Award of 'Best Chef of India' by the government for his contribution to Indian cuisine.