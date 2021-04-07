Summers are in full swing across the country, and with the sweltering hot weather comes the urge to eat everything cold. Whether it's a glass of chilled iced tea or a fruit popsicle, we can't help but binge on all things cool and refreshing. However, one must be aware of the sugar content of the multiple treats being consumed, as drinks and desserts are often loaded with refined sugar which is detrimental to overall health. What if we told you we found the perfectly healthy dessert for summer that is made with zero sugar? This Jaggery Panna Cotta is ideal for those sweet cravings, minus the guilt.

Jaggery or Gur is a commonly-used substitute for refined sugar. Indian households bring gur into use for multiple purposes, including gur ki roti or gur wale chawal. Jaggery is also obtained from the sugarcane plant, but is considered healthier and rich in iron. The natural sweetener is considered rich in antioxidants and is also said to ease digestive ailments. Jaggery may also help boost immunity, which is why it is highly recommended to be consumed during winters. However, this Jaggery Panna Cotta recipe is an easy way you can add it to the diet in summers too.

(Also Read: How To Tell If The Gur/Jaggery That You Are Buying Is Pure?)

Jaggery Panna Cotta: Try this unique dessert this summer.

How To Make Jaggery Panna Cotta | Zero-Sugar Jaggery Panna Cotta Recipe

Jaggery Panna Cotta is a spinoff recipe from the authentic Italian Panna Cotta. It is supposed to be a chilled dessert made with minimal ingredients and eaten cold. The term 'Panna Cotta' translates to 'Cooked Cream' in Italian. A traditional Panna Cotta is made with milk or cream, which is thickened with gelatin and even mixed with flavours such as vanilla, mango or chocolate. In this recipe, the main flavouring comes from the use of jaggery as well as some selected spices which enhance the taste experience.

Try this amazing and refreshing dessert this summer for a guilt-free indulgence. Trust us, it will satisfy your sweet tooth like no other.

Click here for the full step-by-step recipe of Jaggery Panna Cotta.