They say never judge a book by its cover. Well, they have never said anything about judging someone based on their coffee order! Yes, the kind of coffee you like and order frequently can spill some beans about your personality type and inner traits. So, what is your favourite type of coffee? Here we have six popular options -- espresso, latte, black, iced, mocha and cold brew. Choose the one you like the best and read on to discover what it says about you.

Here Are Different Personality Types Based On Popular Coffees:

1. I'll Have An Espresso

Those who like espresso the most are likely to have a bold personality. They do not believe in hyping things up and are rather practical in life. They like being independent and enjoy both being social and spending their me-time in solitude.

2. Duh? It's Always A Latte

Latte lovers like pretty things. They are attracted towards aesthetic and sophisticated things. They are not very excited about risky adventures and are likely to stay in their comfort zone at most times.

3. No Milk Please, I Have It Black

If you like black coffee, you are likely to be a strong-willed person with clarity in life (at least you believe so). You are confident and goal-oriented. You prioritize self-care and discipline. Your friends are likely to have a lot in common with you, as you may find it hard to connect with those with different values and ideas.

4. Add More Ice To My Iced Coffee

Iced coffee lovers are free-spirited and childlike. They believe in following their heart and are open to taking risks. They believe in living in the moment and going with the flow. They find dealing with boredom as one of their biggest challenges.

5. Mocha - Anytime, Any Day

Mocha lovers are social butterflies. They are always making hangout plans with their friends. Their weak link is that they often procrastinate a lot and are often late for appointments or meeting deadlines. They are not a big fan of adulting.

6. No Cold Brew? No Coffee, Then

People who like cold brew the most are likely to be patient and hardworking. They believe in investing time and effort in their relationships. They are likely to be trendsetters and are open to trying new things, given these adhere to their desired quality and standard.

Did your favourite coffee sync with your personality traits? Share with us in the comments section.





Note: This article is for entertainment purposes only. While it explores how food preferences might reflect aspects of personality, the associations are not scientifically validated assessments.