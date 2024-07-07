Sipping on a glass of freshly-made cold coffee brings immense joy. Whether in the morning or after a tiring day at work, that first sip is extremely satisfying, isn't it? However, if you're someone who's trying to lose weight, you need to be mindful of what you put in your glass of cold coffee. While the beverage itself is not harmful to your health, certain ingredients can derail you from your weight loss journey. You don't have to completely exclude cold coffee from your diet; instead, modify the recipe to make it healthier. This way, you can enjoy your favourite beverage guilt-free and still achieve your weight loss goals. Below, we've listed five smart ways to craft weight-loss friendly cold coffee at home.

Healthy Cold Coffee Recipe | Here Are 5 Tips To Make Cold Coffee Weight-Loss Friendly:

1. Use the right type of milk

Cold coffee is typically made from full-fat milk. Sure, it will make your cold coffee rich and creamy, but it also increases its calorie count. To make a healthier version, opt for low-fat or skimmed milk over full-fat milk. If you're vegan or lactose intolerant, consider using oat milk or almond milk. All of these options are much healthier and make for great alternatives to regular milk.

2. Ditch the white sugar

White sugar is probably the worst thing you can add to your cold coffee. We all know that processed white sugar is not the best for our health, so avoid using it. There are several other wonderful sweeteners that you can use in place of sugar, such as honey, maple syrup, and date syrup. If you don't mind the taste of coconut, you can also add coconut sugar.

3. Add protein powder

Protein is one of the key ingredients to have in your weight loss diet. Why miss out on adding it to your glass of cold coffee as well? While preparing it, go ahead and add a scoop of protein powder. This will help boost the protein content of your cold coffee and make it super healthy. You can use any protein powder of your choice. However, remember to add only one scoop and not more.

4. Keep things simple

Do you like your cold coffee with additional ingredients? It could be a scoop of vanilla ice cream, a drizzle of chocolate syrup, or some whipped cream. These additions will surely make your cold coffee indulgent, but don't forget they are also high in sugar. If you skip the white sugar but add these instead, it won't achieve the purpose of making your cold coffee healthy. It's best to keep things simple.

5. Exercise portion control

Anything consumed in excess is never good - it's the same when drinking cold coffee. We agree that we've modified the recipe to make it healthier, but you're still consuming calories. Stick to having only one glass to keep your calorie count in check. Avoid having more as it can lead to the consumption of extra calories. Remember, less is always more!





Now that you know about these tips, make yourself a glass of refreshing cold coffee and enjoy it guilt-free. Here's a healthy cold coffee recipe you must try.