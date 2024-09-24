We don't know anyone who doesn't dread going to the dentist. Cavity is the most common problem that makes us make an appointment at a dental clinic. We often associate cavities with sugary treats like candy and soda, but there are other surprising foods that can also damage your teeth. These seemingly harmless culprits can contribute to tooth decay and enamel erosion, leading to an increased risk of cavities and other dental problems. Nutritionist Neha Sahaya and Dentist Dr Reshma Shah reveal three common foods that are harmful to your teeth. The last one is the most shocking, as most people think it's healthy!





Here Are 3 Foods That Cause Cavities, As Per The Experts:

1. Sticky Candies

Sticky candies like toffee, caramels, and gummies are particularly dangerous for your teeth. These candies cling to your teeth and are difficult to remove with brushing, creating a breeding ground for bacteria that can lead to cavities.

2. Dry Snacks

Dry snacks like packaged wafers and papads may seem like a healthier alternative to sugary treats, but they can also contribute to tooth decay. These snacks have a high starch content, which can break down into sugars that feed bacteria.

3. Sports Drinks and Packaged Fruit Juices

This one might come as a shock, as sports drinks and packaged fruit juices are often marketed as healthy options. However, these drinks are often loaded with sugar and acids that can weaken your enamel, making your teeth more susceptible to decay.





Tips For Maintaining Healthy Teeth:

Brush your teeth twice a day with fluoride toothpaste.

Floss daily to remove food particles from between your teeth.

Limit your intake of sugary and acidic drinks.

Rinse your mouth with water after eating or drinking sugary or acidic beverages.

See your dentist for regular check-ups and cleanings.

By being mindful of these foods and practising good oral hygiene, you can help protect your teeth from cavities and maintain a healthy smile.







