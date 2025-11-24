There is something undeniably comforting about a warm glass of milk on a chilly winter evening and when you blend it with makhana, the result becomes even more nourishing. Makhana, also known as fox nuts or lotus seeds, has been part of Indian kitchens for centuries and is now gaining global attention for its impressive nutrition profile. You can easily make makhana-based snacks and drinks at home and even order them via an online food delivery app, making it simple to enjoy them whenever you like. Its milk, in specific, is amazing to drink during winter because it offers warmth, richness and a wholesome dose of health benefits. If you are looking for something soothing yet powerful this season, makhana milk is worth adding to your routine.





Also Read: What Happens When You Eat Makhanas Every Day For A Month

The Top Health Benefits Of Drinking Makhana Milk In Winter:

1. Boosts Immunity During Cold Weather

Makhana contains natural antioxidants such as flavonoids and kaempferol, which help your body fight oxidative stress and seasonal infections. As per the National Library of Medicine, antioxidants play a key role in strengthening immune response. When combined with warm milk, this drink becomes a comforting way to support your body's defences in winter.

Photo Credit: iStock In a rush? Can't cook? Order from

2. Keeps You Warm And Energised

Makhana milk is rich in complex carbohydrates, allowing energy to be released slowly rather than in spikes. This helps maintain warmth and vitality during colder months. Milk itself also contributes protein and natural fats that keep your body fuelled for longer, making this drink ideal for evenings or mid-day slumps.

3. Supports Better Digestion

Makhana is naturally high in fibre, which contributes to smoother digestion and prevents bloating or discomfort commonly experienced in winter. Research highlights that dietary fibre can support gut health and regulate bowel movements. Paired with warm milk, it becomes gentle on the stomach and helps keep digestion steady.

4. Promotes Healthy Skin

Dry, flaky skin is a common winter concern, and makhana milk can help. Makhana contains amino acids and minerals like calcium and magnesium that support skin repair and hydration. Milk adds lactic acid, which is known to improve skin texture and moisture balance. Together, they create a skin-friendly winter drink that works from the inside out.

5. Helps Improve Sleep Quality

Both makhana and milk contain nutrients that support relaxation. The NIH states that milk naturally contains tryptophan, an amino acid linked to improved sleep. Makhana complements this with calming minerals like magnesium. A warm glass before bed can help soothe your system and promote deeper, more restful sleep.

Photo Credit: Canva

More About Makhana Milk You Should Know:

Is Makhana Good For Daily Consumption?

Yes, makhana is safe to eat daily in moderate amounts because it is low in fat and high in essential nutrients. It supports digestion, energy and overall wellness.

Can Makhana Milk Help With Weight Management?

It can, as makhana is rich in fibre and low in calories, helping you feel full for longer. Milk adds protein, which supports satiety.

Does Makhana Improve Skin Health?

Yes, makhana contains antioxidants and minerals that help maintain skin elasticity and hydration. Regular consumption may improve dryness during winter.





Also Read: Why Makhanas Aren't The Best Snack For Everyone

What Is The Best Time To Drink Makhana Milk?

Evenings or bedtime are ideal because the drink is warm, calming and promotes relaxation. It also makes a comforting post-dinner treat.





Whether you make makhana drinks at home or order them online, they make for a great addition to your diet. Makhana milk, in specific, is a game-changer for your health.





Disclosure: This article may contain links to third-party websites or resources. However, this does not affect the integrity of the content, and all recommendations and views are based on our independent research and judgment.