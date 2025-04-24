When it's chai time, most of us are on the hunt for that perfect snack, something light, crunchy, and guilt-free. More often than not, we end up rotating the same old nuts, biscuits, and whatnot. While the OG foods are still a class apart, makhanas have also become super trendy in the world of health. These humble puffed seeds can be found in our snack jars, fitness reels, and even on our diet charts. They are roasted and seasoned and are touted as the best snack. But did you know not everyone should hop on this trend? Yes, you read that right! While makhanas may be extremely nutritious, for some people, it might just do more harm than good. But before we get to that, let's find out how makhanas actually benefit your body.





Also Read: Makhana Vs Peanuts: Which Snack Is Better For Weight Loss? Let's Find Out

Health Benefits Of Makhanas

Makhanas are an extremely nutritious snack. Here is how they help your body when you consume them daily.

1. Packed With Antioxidants

Makhanas are rich in flavonoids and polyphenols, which help fight free radicals in the body. It helps reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

2. Supports Heart Health

These crunchy seeds are low in cholesterol and high in good fats, which makes them an excellent choice for heart health.

3. Helps Lose Weight

Makhanas are low in calories and high in protein, which makes them an ideal snack for those watching weight. The high fibre content keeps you full for a long and prevent unhealthy cravings.

4. Strengthen Bones

These little nuts are rich in calcium, which helps strengthen your bones and prevent osteoporosis in older people.

5. Boosts Immunity

Fox nuts are rich in alkaloids and natural compounds that enhance immune function. This helps your body fight infections and inflammation.





Also Read: Is Makhana Good For Diabetics? Here's What You Should Know

Why Makhanas Aren't The Best Snack For Everyone

Makhanas are a popular snack for many. These little seeds are often touted as a healthy snack and are often recommended by experts to munch on between meals. However, as per nutritionist Shweta Shah, certain people should avoid having makhanas:

1. People With Constipation:

As per the expert, people with constipation or bowel issues should avoid consuming makhanas because they have binding properties. This could bind the stools making it harder to poop. So, it is best to avoid makhanas if you suffer from constipation.

2. People With Acidity:

If you regularly suffer from acidity, avoid consuming too many makhanas. This is because the fibre and carbohydrate content of the makhanas can ferment in the digestive tract which can cause a lot of discomfort.

3. People With Kapha Nature:

Someone with kapha nature will build up the mucus in their body and might also build up mucus at the base of the throat, making it very difficult to swallow food.





The expert further urges everyone to analyse their bodies after eating food to assess what works best for them.





Also Read: This Protein-Rich Roasted Caramelised Makhana Can Be Your Ultimate Movie-Time Snack

5 Quick Ways To Add Makhanas To Your Diet

If you are someone who loves makhanas and gets no digestive problems eating them, here are some easy and delicious ways to add them to your diet.

1. Roasted Makhanas

Make yourself a quick and tasty makhana snack with these roasted makhanas. All you have to do is dry roast the makhanas in a pan for 5-7 minutes. Add a bit of ghee, and sprinkle black salt, pepper, turmeric, and cumin powder. Mix well and your delicious snack is ready!

2. Makhana Kheer

Give yourself a flavourful treat with this delicious makhana kheer. Just boil low-fat milk, roasted and crushed makhanas, and cook for a few minutes. Sweeten with jaggery or honey, or add cardamom, almonds, and raisins. And you're ready to dig in!

3. Makhana Trail Mix

Want a healthy snack? Make yourself this trail mix! Just take roasted makhanas, almonds, cashews, pumpkin seeds, and walnuts. Add a pinch of rock salt and black pepper for a flavourful kick.

4. Makhana Chaat

Ditch the regular chaat and make this healthy chaat with makhanas. Mix roasted makhanas with chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, and coriander. Add a squeeze of lemon juice, chaat masala, and a pinch of black salt. Mix and serve!

5. Makhana Smoothie

Keep your mornings healthy and lively with this delicious makhana smoothie. Just blend roasted makhanas with low-fat yoghurt, banana, honey, and almonds. This smoothie is a great post-workout drink that keeps you energised.





So, if your body allows you to have makhanas, go on and reap its benefits!





Also Read: Why You Should Eat Makhanas Every Day - These Benefits Are Not To Be Ignored