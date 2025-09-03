Do you struggle to fall asleep at night and find yourself staring at the ceiling? Well, you're not alone. The stress and anxiety of the day can be overwhelming, making it hard to wind down. Sleep can be a real challenge, and we wake up feeling tired and groggy. But luckily, there are many natural ways to calm your mind and body before bed. Among the many options, Ashwagandha tea is a popular choice. This herbal remedy has been used for centuries and has been shown to have a profound impact on both body and mind. By incorporating Ashwagandha tea into your bedtime routine, you may find yourself sleeping more soundly and waking up feeling refreshed. Here are 5 amazing benefits of drinking Ashwagandha tea before bedtime.

Ashwagandha Benefits | Here Are 5 Benefits Of Drinking Ashwagandha Tea:

1. Reduces Stress And Anxiety

Feeling overwhelmed by work, relationships or life in general? Ashwagandha tea can help. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), its adaptogenic properties help calm the mind and body by reducing stress hormones like cortisol. Regular consumption can lead to a sense of calmness, enabling you to tackle challenges with greater ease.

2. Enhances Mental Clarity

Drinking Ashwagandha tea before bedtime can also improve cognitive function, enhancing mental clarity and focus. By reducing stress and anxiety, Ashwagandha tea promotes a clear and calm mind, helping you fall asleep more easily. As a result, you're less likely to dwell on past thoughts or worry about the future.

3. Boosts Relaxation

According to research by the National Centre for Complementary and Integrative Health, Ashwagandha has been shown to reduce cortisol levels and promote relaxation by mitigating the effects of stress. Drinking Ashwagandha tea can calm the body, helping to release tension and stress, and prepare for a restful night's sleep.

4. Supports Overall Well-being

Ashwagandha tea is rich in antioxidants, which help protect your body from damage caused by free radicals. Regular consumption can lead to overall well-being, boosting your immune system and resilience to stress. By supporting your body's natural defences, Ashwagandha tea can help you feel more energised and vibrant.

5. May Support Healthy Blood Sugar Levels

Research suggests that Ashwagandha may have a positive effect on blood sugar levels. According to a study published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology, Ashwagandha supplementation helped regulate blood sugar levels in individuals with diabetes. So, if you haven't already, incorporate Ashwagandha tea into your bedtime routine.

How To Make Ashwagandha Tea At Home?

Making Ashwagandha tea at home is easy and requires just a few ingredients. Here's a step-by-step guide:





Ingredients:

1-2 teaspoons of dried Ashwagandha roots (or 1 Ashwagandha tea bag)

1 cup of boiling water

Optional: honey, lemon, or other herbs like ginger or cinnamon

Instructions:

Boil water in a pot or kettle.

Add dried Ashwagandha roots to the boiling water. If using a tea bag, steep the bag in the water.

Let the Ashwagandha roots steep in the boiling water for 5-7 minutes. You can adjust the steeping time to suit your taste preferences.

Strain the tea into a cup using a tea strainer or by removing the tea bag.

You can add honey, lemon, or other herbs like ginger or cinnamon to taste.

Can You Drink Ashwagandha Tea Every Day?

Yes, Ashwagandha tea can be consumed daily, but it's recommended to start with a small amount and consult with a healthcare professional, especially if you have underlying health conditions or take medications.

Who Should Not Drink Ashwagandha Tea?

Certain individuals should avoid or consult a doctor before drinking Ashwagandha tea, including:

Pregnant or breastfeeding women

People with autoimmune disorders (e.g., rheumatoid arthritis, lupus)

Those taking immunosuppressive medications

Individuals with thyroid disorder

People with sensitive stomachs or digestive issues

Now that you know the amazing benefits of Ashwagandha tea, make sure to incorporate it into your daily routine.