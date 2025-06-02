Have you been struggling to fall asleep at night? Don't worry, you're not alone. Nowadays, insomnia and sleeping disorders have become more common than ever. As a result, many people seek remedies so that they can sleep better. Are you also on the lookout for such remedies? We've got your back. If nothing has been working out for you, consider incorporating a glass of peppermint tea into your night routine. It boasts a variety of health benefits, making it an excellent drink to sip on before you sleep. From aiding in digestion to relieving stress, let's explore five reasons why peppermint tea is your answer to a good night's sleep.

Here Are 5 Amazing Benefits Of Drinking Peppermint Tea Before Sleeping:

1. Acts As A Muscle Relaxant

Wish to get relief from muscle stiffness? Drinking a glass of peppermint tea before bed could help. What makes it so great? According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), peppermint contains menthol, which is known to have a cooling effect and can help relieve muscle tension. It acts as a natural relaxant and helps you sleep peacefully.

Photo Credit: iStock



2. Helps Relieve Stress

Along with releasing muscle tension, peppermint can also aid in relieving stress. A study published in the Journal Of Pharmacy & Pharmacognosy Research showed that peppermint had positive effects on decreasing stress and anxiety. So, if you've been feeling stressed lately, try sipping on this wonderful tea before hitting your bed.

3. Aids Digestion

Another amazing benefit of drinking peppermint tea is that it promotes better digestion. The NIH states that peppermint leaves are widely used for the symptomatic treatment of digestive disorders. The menthol present in them can help relieve pain, reduce spasms and relax digestive muscles. Some studies suggest that peppermint oil can manage digestive issues like Irritable Bowel Syndrome.

4. Caffeine-Free

Unlike masala chai or black tea, peppermint contains no caffeine. As we all know, drinking caffeinated drinks at night can disrupt our sleep, making us feel lethargic the next morning. But if you drink peppermint tea, you'll be getting a good night's sleep. So, go ahead and enjoy it at nighttime and say goodbye to restless nights.

5. Clears Nasal Passage

A clear nasal passage ensures we are able to breathe easily, leading to a restful sleep. Many of us experience a stuffy nose or congestion at night, but with peppermint tea, you won't have to anymore. This is because peppermint has menthol, which is a natural decongestant and helps open airways and thin mucus.

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Peppermint Tea?

To make one cup, first, boil half a teaspoon of grated ginger in water and add 6-7 leaves to it.

Let it steep for 5 minutes, then strain and drink it warm.

You can also add honey to sweeten it.

Now that you know the health benefits of peppermint tea, we hope you'll incorporate it into your nighttime routine.