Tired of tossing and turning at night? Well, you might find solace in a humble fruit that's not just delicious but also a sleep-saver - kiwi! With its unique blend of tangy and sweet flavours, kiwi is a favourite among many. But what's even more amazing is its ability to promote a good night's sleep. The best part? You can enjoy kiwi in various ways, on its own or in a dish, and you can even order kiwi-based dishes and drinks from your favourite online food delivery app. So, if you've been having trouble sleeping, here's why kiwi could be the game-changer you need for a restful night's sleep.

Is It Good To Eat Kiwi Before Sleep? Here's What The Nutritionist Revealed:

According to renowned nutritionist Lovneet Batra, kiwi can indeed be a beneficial addition to your diet if you're struggling with sleep. Scientific research supports the notion that consuming kiwi can have a positive impact on sleep quality. Specifically, studies have shown that eating two green kiwis an hour before bedtime for four weeks can significantly improve sleep quality, total sleep time and even recovery - particularly in athletes.

Here's Why Kiwi Is Good For Sleep:

1. Natural Serotonin

Kiwis are one of the few fruits that contain serotonin, a neurotransmitter that regulates the sleep-wake cycle. Serotonin helps to induce sleep faster, promoting a restful night's sleep. By consuming kiwi, you can potentially boost your serotonin levels.

2. Rich In Vitamins C & E

Kiwis are an excellent source of vitamins C and E, which act as antioxidants in the body. These antioxidants protect sleep-regulating brain cells from damage and improve oxygen delivery by enhancing iron absorption.

3. Good Source Of Folate And Magnesium

Batra states that kiwis are a good source of folate, a B vitamin that plays a crucial role in fighting insomnia. Additionally, kiwis contain magnesium, a mineral that calms the nervous system, reduces cortisol levels and supports healthy circadian rhythms.

4. Anti-Inflammatory Effects

Kiwis have anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce low-grade inflammation in the body. Chronic inflammation is often linked to poor REM sleep and restless nights, so consuming kiwi can potentially alleviate these issues and promote better sleep.

5. Prebiotic Fibre

She further points out that kiwis contain prebiotic fibre and the actinidin enzyme, which supports gut health. A healthy gut microbiome is essential for the production of melatonin, the hormone responsible for regulating sleep-wake cycles.

Watch the full video below:

How To Incorporate Kiwi Into Your Diet At Night

Sure, you can enjoy kiwi as is, but there are several other delicious ways to make the most of this sleep-promoting fruit. Here are some ideas:

1. Kiwi Smoothie

Blend kiwi with your favourite fruits, such as banana or berries, and a splash of milk or yoghurt for a refreshing pre-bedtime drink.

2. Fruit Salad

Toss diced kiwi with other fruits like apples, grapes and pineapple and enjoy as a light snack before bed.

3. Kiwi And Yoghurt Parfait

Layer kiwi slices with yoghurt, granola and a drizzle of honey for a soothing and satisfying bedtime treat.

4. Kiwi And Banana Oatmeal

Add diced kiwi and banana to your oatmeal for a boost of sleep-promoting nutrients and a delicious bedtime snack.

5. Kiwi And Avocado Salad

To make this, mix diced kiwi with avocado, cherry tomatoes and lemon juice.

Apart From Kiwis, What Are Some Other Sleep-Promoting Fruits?

If you're looking for more fruits to help you catch some sleep, you're in luck. Some other sleep-promoting fruits include bananas, cherries and berries like strawberries and blueberries. These fruits are packed with sleep-regulating nutrients like potassium, melatonin and serotonin that can help you get a good night's sleep. Try snacking on them a bit before bed to see if it improves your sleep!





So, the next time you're struggling to sleep, try a kiwi or two before bed!





