Noticed your face looking puffier than usual? You're definitely not alone. Many of us struggle with facial bloating or stubborn face fat without really knowing why. The good news is, it's not always about cutting calories or working out more. According to hormone coach Poornima Peri, it could be more about what's going on inside your body. From hormonal imbalances to water retention and even lack of sleep - several daily habits may be silently contributing. The best part? These are all totally fixable with small but smart lifestyle changes.

Here Are 5 Habits That Can Help Reduce Face Fat And Puffiness:

1. Balancing Your Insulin Levels

According to Poornima, balancing your insulin levels is a game-changer when it comes to reducing face fat. She recommends avoiding constant snacking throughout the day, as it can spike insulin levels. Instead, focus on consuming blood sugar-balanced meals, which help maintain stable energy levels while reducing cravings and inflammation. With less inflammation in the body, your face will naturally appear less puffy.

2. Reducing Water Retention

In many cases, what looks like face fat is actually just water retention. To prevent this, it's important to support your lymphatic system through regular movement and by ensuring adequate magnesium and potassium intake. You can have salt, but always consume it in moderation and try to avoid it at night.

3. Supporting Your Liver

Your liver health plays a key role in fat metabolism. Peri explains that a sluggish liver can lead to estrogen dominance, which in turn slows down fat-burning. She recommends including bitter vegetables, beetroot and warm lemon water in your daily routine. No need for fancy detoxes, just consistent, nourishing habits for long-term results.

4. Cutting Out Chronic Cardio

Think more cardio means more fat loss? It's actually the opposite. According to the hormone coach, excessive cardio can raise cortisol levels, making it harder to lose fat. Instead, swap long cardio sessions with strength training and short walks after meals. It's a more effective and less stressful way to slim down your face.

5. Focusing on Sleep And Circadian Rhythm

Do you often sleep late or scroll your phone in bed? That could be contributing to face fat and puffiness. Prioritising deep sleep and getting early morning sunlight exposure can work wonders for hormone balance. Once your sleep and circadian rhythm are in sync, your face will start to de-puff naturally.

So, you don't need to over exercise or starve yourself to get a slimmer face. All you need to do is balance your hormones and stop fighting your body!