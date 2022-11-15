We all know processed and ultra-processed foods lead to several lifestyle-related diseases, including disturbing the body's cholesterol level. While we hear that increased cholesterol content is bad for health, we must tell you, there's good cholesterol as well. For the unversed, there are two types of cholesterol - LDL (or bad cholesterol) and HDL (or good cholesterol). Excessive bad cholesterol in the body creates a layer of plaque on the artery walls, leading to health issues like cardiovascular diseases. Hence, health experts suggest, fixing it with increased good cholesterol. And how do you do that? While exercise and a healthy lifestyle is the key to it, food too plays a major role in it. Let's agree - a good diet in combination with exercise may fix most of our problems related to health.





Considering this, celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra curated a list of healthy food ingredients that can help increase good cholesterol levels. Take a look:





Also Read: Manage Cholesterol: This Quick And Easy Orange-Flaxseed Drink May Keep Cholesterol Levels In Check

Here're 5 Healthy Food Options To Increase Body's Good Cholesterol Content:

Chia seeds-

Chia seeds are considered a superfood and load you up with various essential nutrients. They are considered a good source of plant-based omega-3 fatty acids, fibre and more that may help lower the LDL levels in the body.

Barley-

Another healthy food ingredient, barley is a whole grain that has an adequate amount of beta-glucan - the soluble fibre that can help balance the HDL and LDL ratio.

Walnuts-

Walnut is a good source of omega-3 fatty acids that are known to protect heart health. "Thus walnuts lower total blood cholesterol and increase HDL (good cholesterol)", states nutritionist Lovneet Batra.

Coconut Oil-

"Coconut oil has been shown to raise cholesterol levels - the good and the bad kinds. And in truth, medium-chain triglycerides make up only a small amount of the fatty acids in coconut oil," the expert suggests.

Soybean-

Considered to be a vegetarian equivalent of meat, soybean bursts with the goodness of unsaturated fat, fibre, and plant-based proteins. "Also, the isoflavones in soy increase HDL levels and if phytoestrogens reduce LDL levels and triglycerides, thus improving your lipid profile," Lovneet Batra adds.





Now that you have the quick tips handy, we suggest including these dishes in your everyday diet for good health. But always remember, moderation is the key.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.