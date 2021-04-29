We all have learnt since childhood that breakfast is the most crucial meal of the day. Your day just turns out to be better when you start it with a filling and healthy breakfast. It helps you stay energised and also provides the essential nutrients to carry on with your regular routine. One of the most underrated breakfast dishes is ragi dosa. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar emphasised on adding this delicacy in your list of morning meal in her latest Instagram post. She shared a photo of her latest breakfast spread and captioned it, "Stay sane and simple with food. Ragi dosa and chutney. Garam coffee."

Also Read:Ultimate Guide To Healthy Breakfast: As Shared By Celeb Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar

Of late, ancient grains are back in vogue. Ragi is one such super grain that has caught the fancy of many food connoisseurs. Popularly known as Finger Millet or 'nachni' in North India, it is high in nutritional value and has some amazing benefits. It's gluten-free, a rich source of good carbohydrates, and can also be consumed by those who are lactose intolerant. You can also make it a part of your daily diet in the form of chapatis. Moreover, it helps keep diabetes under control, and can be used as a remedy for skin-ageing and weight loss.

Here Are 5 Lip-Smacking Dishes That You Can Rustle Up Using Ragi:

Ragi Dosa:

Keen to try out Rujuta's ragi dosa? You can make it in just 20 minutes. This comfort food is made with ingredients like ragi flour, curd, salt, coriander leaves, green chillies and onions. Click here for the recipe.

Ragi Malpua:

If you have a sweet tooth, try making ragi malpua. This healthy version of one of the most popular desserts in India is made with ragi flour, whole wheat and oats. You can have it even when you are trying to lose weight. Click here for recipe.

Ragi Cookies:

Give your cookies a healthy makeover with the goodness of ragi. These crunchy cookies taste great, and you can make them in just about 40 minutes. Click here for recipe.

Ragi Roti:

You can make it a part of your daily meal. Stuff it with carrots, sprinkle some sesame seeds, and you get a healthy as well as delicious Indian bread. You can serve it with chutney, curd or pickle. Click here for recipe.

Ragi Mudde:

This simple-yet-satisfying dish is best served with sambar. They are gluten-free traditional balls made with ragi. It's a staple from Karnataka and the Rayalaseema Region of Andhra Pradesh. Click here for the recipe.

Now, get hold of a packet of ragi and prepare these delicious recipes for your breakfast feat. Let us know which one you liked the most.