Did you know that just like the rest of the body, our nails too reflect our inner health? It is essential that we keep them strong and healthy. Besides a manicure once in a while, there isn't much people do for nail care. Both men and women suffer from unhealthy, discoloured or chipped nails. Nails indicate your state of health as clearly as the condition of your skin, eyes and hair. Let us tell you pale nails with vertical ridges are a sign of anaemia or extreme dryness. Blue nails indicate there is not enough oxygen in your blood. If your nails are thin and constantly breaking, it means you are consuming inadequate vitamins, minerals and protein.

Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, in an Instagram post, suggested to incorporating a bunch of foods and supplements into the diet to boost nail health.

5 Foods For Healthy Nails:

1. Eggs

A whole egg is not only a good source of Vitamin D and protein, but its Vitamin B12, iron and biotin content are known for increasing thickness of nails. Include eggs in your diet and enjoy the health benefits.

2. Leafy Vegetables

Green leafy vegetables are a powerhouse of nutrients as they are rich in calcium iron and antioxidants. Greens like spinach, kale and broccoli will prevent brittle nails.

3. Fish

Fish is an excellent source of proteins, sulphur and omega 3 fatty acids which help in moisturising the nail bed. In addition, fish also increases the suppleness of nails, treating the thin and brittle on e. Fish is quite versatile, and it can be cooked in more than one way. From a curry to roasted and deep fried, it makes for an lip smacking dish which is loaded with health benefits.

4. Brewer's Yeast and Wheat Germ

Anjali Mukerjee also suggests consuming brewer's yeast and wheat germ “which are excellent sources of B-Vitamin and zinc, which contribute towards proper nail growth, Brewer's yeast is a dried version of the fungus known as Saccharomyces cerevisiae. On the other hand, wheat germ is the small portion of the whole-wheat kernel, which regenerates a new wheat plant.

Apart from this, the nutritionist also suggests including biotin-rich soy, soy products and adding herbs like kelp and spirulina to boost silica, zinc and B vitamins in the body.