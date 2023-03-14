Low sex drive is a common problem and more prevalent than we know. Blame it on the sedentary lifestyle, age, stress or underlying medical conditions, a less-than-active sex life is not a taboo but there are ways to improve it. A good diet is a solution to almost everything. It can also bring back your lost interest in sex and get you in the sack again. And you don't have to go too far to look for foods that can recharge your libido, boost stamina, and improve your overall sexual performance. The umbrella name for such foods is aphrodisiacs, which was inspired by the ancient 'Greek Goddess of Love', called Aphrodite.





We found about some common foods that can amp your appetite (we mean sexual appetite) and since they are coming from an expert, they are worth a try. Health Coach Digvijay Singh shared this information in a post on his Instagram page 'digvijaylifestyle'. Take a look:





Also Read: Eating Mushrooms, Porridge and Eggs Daily May Boost Your Libido

A good diet can improve sex life.

Photo Credit: Reckonsoft

Here're 5 Expert-Recommended Foods To Improve Your Sexual Health:

1. Beetroot

This colourful food can add colour to your plate and your love life. Digvijay Singh reveals that beetroot contains nitrates, which convert to nitric oxide in the body. This helps improve blood circulation, giving a boost to the libido.

2. Watermelon

Now that summer is here, we have more reasons to gorge on the refreshing and hydrating watermelon. According to the expert, this fruit contains a compound that produces nitric oxide and l-Arginine, both of which promote a healthy heart and blood vessel health. This leads to better sexual drive.

3. Dark Chocolate

Now we are talking! Who doesn't love chocolate? A bite into the heavenly delight instantly lifts up our mood and gets rid of stress. And if you eat dark chocolate, which is a healthier option, it increases both serotonin and dopamine levels in the brain, generating sexual desire.





Also Read: What Is Dark Chocolate And Why It Is Good For You



4. Nuts

We have been told to eat a handful of nuts every day but now we won't ignore it. Digvijay Singh reveals that common nuts like pistachios, peanuts, and walnuts are high in minerals like magnesium and potassium, which provide energy to the body and increase endurance. Also, nuts offer a good amount of zinc - a mineral known to boost testosterone levels.







5. Pomegranate And Apple





Both these fruits are popular for their good taste and high nutritional value. You should know that these fruits also curb oxidative stress, which can greatly improve sexual health. Load up your fruit basket with these fruits today, if it's not already.





Get back into action in bed, let these foods help you.