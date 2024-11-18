We are often exposed to pollutants and toxins through air and water. Currently, poor air quality in several regions of India, especially Delhi, has raised health concerns. According to the World Health Organization, breathing in pollutants can lead to inflammation, oxidative stress, and immunosuppression throughout the body, impacting the lungs, heart, brain, and other organs. While preventive health measures, such as wearing protective masks and using air purifiers, can help, eating certain foods may also nourish and detoxify your body from within.

Here Are 5 Foods Known For Detoxifying Properties:

1. Eggplants

Photo: iStock

Eggplants are usually purple but can also be found in white. They may vary in size, from large ones to smaller 'baby eggplants.' According to Healing Foods by DK Publishing, eggplants contain beneficial amounts of antioxidants, potassium, folate, magnesium, beta-carotene and fibre. Consuming eggplants may help detox your body. Some studies suggest that eggplant can aid in removing harmful chemical substances from the body. It also promotes regular bowel movements and maintains water balance.

2. Garlic

Garlic is known for adding a flavorful kick to savoury dishes. Along with enhancing taste, garlic offers several health benefits. It contains sulfhydryl compounds, which help remove toxic substances, such as heavy metals, from the body and protect against organ damage. A 2012 study involving employees at a car battery plant found that garlic reduced lead levels in their blood by 19%. It also reduced other signs of toxicity, such as headaches and high blood pressure.

3. Mustard Greens

According to the Electronic Journal of Plant Breeding, peppery, crispy mustard greens are among the most nutritious leafy vegetables available during the winter season. Fresh mustard greens are an excellent source of antioxidants like flavonoids and also have anti-inflammatory properties. The antioxidant beta-carotene and vitamins C and K help neutralize toxins and remove them from the body.

4. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are widely used in Indian cooking and are a great ingredient for detoxing your body. They are a good source of glutathione, which helps the body remove fat-soluble toxins, as explained in Healing Foods by DK Publishing. Lycopene, found in tomatoes, boosts immunity and lowers cholesterol. Homemade tomato juice and tomato salsa are healthy and delicious ways to include nutritional tomatoes in your diet.

5. Alfalfa Seeds

Alfalfa seeds are rich in nutrients and antioxidants, particularly chlorophyll, which helps remove toxins from the blood. Alfalfa seeds also have natural diuretic properties, which maintain water balance and help lower blood pressure. According to a 2020 study published in BioResearch Open Access, alfalfa seeds also support skin health. You can add these seeds to your diet by incorporating alfalfa sprouts into any meal.





Include these healthy food items in your daily diet. Along with a balanced diet, adequate sleep, and water intake, they can help detox your body and improve your health.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.