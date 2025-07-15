We all know that spices make the backbone of Indian kitchens. And no, they are not just about amping up your bland sabzi but also making it more nutritious. From garam masala to jeera powder, each nourishes our body in its own way, making them the silent heroes that keep us healthy. One of these masalas is raw mango powder, or amchur, which is loved for its sharp citrusy flavour. This tangy spice is used for its taste, but honestly, its benefits go way beyond that. Amchur has the digestive properties of raw mango, which can help keep digestive issues at bay. When the weather becomes sticky and your stomach starts acting up, a small dash of amchur can offer some relief. How? Let us learn how amchur supports your digestive system.





5 Surprising Health Benefits Of Amchur Powder:

1. Amchur Powder Supports Digestion Naturally

Amchur is made from raw mango, which is packed with digestive enzymes, as per a 2021 research article published in Taylor & Francis. These enzymes help your stomach break down food more efficiently and absorb nutrients better. When you add amchur to heavy dishes like rajma or dry chana, it will not just enhance the flavour but also help improve your gut health. This is especially helpful during monsoon, when digestion tends to slow down a bit.

2. Amchur Helps Reduce Bloating And Gas

Bloating after meals is very common among people. With water retention, slower digestion, and fat-rich foods on your plate, your stomach feels stretched and uncomfortable. This is where amchur can help your stomach. Amchur's star ingredient, raw mango, has carminative properties which gently reduce gas formation and soothe a gassy gut, as per a research article published in the International Journal of Current Microbiology and Applied Sciences. Adding amchur enhances the taste of dals, stuffed parathas and even sabzis that can sometimes feel overwhelming on the gut.

3. Amchur May Improve Appetite During Seasonal Changes

Many of us lose our appetite when the season changes. But raw mango can bring back your appetite. Amchur, made from it, can help get your digestive system back into rhythm and boost your desire to eat, as per the International Journal of Current Microbiology and Applied Sciences research. That is why amchur is added to chutneys and chaats since it ensures better food intake.

4. Amchur Aids Constipation Relief In Monsoon

Sluggish digestion, especially during monsoon, often leads to constipation. Raw mango has mild laxative properties, and amchur, being its dried form, holds the essence. Thanks to its gentle acidity and fibre content, according to a 2007 research paper, having mango in your diet can help promote smoother bowel movement. If you regularly add amchur to your dals, curries or even raitas, it can help regulate your digestive cycle without putting your stomach under stress.

5. Raw Mango Powder May Soothe Mild Acidity

While it may seem contrary, tangy amchur can help manage acidity when used right. This is because raw mango boosts alkaline digestive juices that neutralise excess acid in the stomach. So, if you are feeling that post-meal acidity, especially after oily or spicy food, amchur can help. You can even add it to dahi-based dishes or cooling chutneys to balance flavour and keep your tummy fit.

How To Store Amchur Powder During Monsoon

Like any other masala, amchur also needs special care and attention to make the most of it. Here is how to store it in monsoon:





1. Airtight Containers





Make sure to transfer the amchur powder into an airtight container immediately after buying or opening a new packet.





2. Store In A Cool, Dry Place





During monsoon, avoid storing the airtight container out in the open. Place it away from sunlight and store it in a cool, dry place.





3. Avoid Moisture





Moisture can cause clumping and spoilage. Make sure the container is completely sealed and dry to prevent any moisture from entering.





4. Dry Spoon





Always use a dry spoon to scoop out amchur powder. Even a small amount of moisture can cause clumping and spoilage, which can ruin the powder.





5. Shelf Life





While amchur powder can last up to two years if stored properly, it might lose its tanginess and colour after six months if you are not careful with its storage.