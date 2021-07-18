Monsoon Diet: A diet replete with ample fruits and vegetables is always advised for good health and fitness. Eating fresh seasonal produce that is available in the markets has innumerable health benefits. Monsoon brings with it several seasonal issues like the viral flu and common cold. Building immunity to aid in resisting these illnesses is important. Vegetables like spinach (palak), carrots (gajar), okra (bhindi) are rich sources of vitamins that help strengthen immunity. Along with fruits like apples, lychee, and cherries that are rich in antioxidants and fibre. All these fruits and vegetables are fresh and healthy monsoon produce.





Along with their high nutrient content, these fruits and vegetables have a low-calorie count. A low-calorie count is perfect for those who are maintaining a diet to tone down their weight. You can avail the innumerable health benefits that the seasonal produce provides as well as maintain your low-calorie diet without compromising on either.





Also Read: Monsoon Diet Tips: Feeling Tired? Try These 7 Iron-Rich Foods To Boost Energy

Seasonal fruits, vegetables are loaded with nutrients that help your fight against seasonal diseases

To help you jazz up these vegetables and fruits in a delicious way, we have a list of recipes for you to rustle up at home:

7 Monsoon Special Recipes For You:

1) Southern Style Okra





Okra, also known as bhindi, contains only 33 calories per 100 grams. It is rich in fibre and aids digestion. This easy-to-cook recipe is made using ingredients like mustard and methi seeds. Check the recipe here.





2) Low-Calorie Oats Idli





Enjoy this delicious breakfast made using grated carrots and oats. Carrots are a rich source of vitamin A. Oats elevate the health factor of this dish as they are a rich source of protein. Try now.





3) Baingan Ka Bharta





Brinjal or Baingan is available in the monsoon season from June to July. The vegetable contains 25 calories per 100 grams. It is a rich source of vitamin K. Here is the recipe.





4) Mix Sprout Spinach Pulao





Spinach or palak grows well in the monsoon season and contains only 23 calories per 100 grams. The leafy vegetable is rich in antioxidants. This recipe puts a nutritious twist on pulao with a blend of healthy sprouts and earthy spinach. Take a look.





5) Apple Tea





Apple is a good source of vitamin C, the fruit contains 52 calories per 100 grams. This is ideal for weight loss. A perfect monsoon sweet treat. You can take a look at its benefits here.





6) Lychee Dill Juice





Lychee or Litchi contains 66 calories per 100 grams. This refreshing drink is made using freshly blended lychee along with some dill. Top it with lemon juice. Wanna try?





7) Jamun Mint Popsicles





Jamun is a tart fruit that aids weight loss. A cup of jamun contains 75 calories. This recipe uses deseeded jamun. The jamun is blended along with lemon juice and refreshing mint leaves. Freeze until it sets and enjoy. Recipe is here.





Let us know which of these healthy and low-calorie fruits and vegetable recipes did you enjoy



