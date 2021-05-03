We have often heard that it is important to incorporate food that is rich in Omega 3 fatty acids in our daily diet. But what exactly is it and what does it do? Omega 3 fatty acids are polyunsaturated fats that play a very important role in the normal functioning of the body. In addition to having a positive impact on heart and ocular health, they are also known to help with brain function. These acids that are found in abundance in fatty fish and high-fat plant foods are known to help fight depression and anxiety as well.





Like several micronutrients, Omega 3 fatty acids are not produced by the body and need to be incorporated into our diet to prevent a deficiency. Given that it is summer, we have curated a list of foods that you can enjoy in this weather and that are rich in Omega 3.





1. Chia Seeds





Chia seeds can be called a magic ingredient given that it is rich in a variety of nutrients ranging from vitamins to dietary fibres. These incredible seeds are a very good source of not only Omega 3 fatty acids but also minerals. Chia seeds can be added to any summer drink and will give you a good dose of calcium, protein and magnesium. We recommend that you add it to a smoothie and make a refreshing and healthy summer treat. Here's a recipe of apple chia smoothie.

Chia seeds are loaded with fibre and protein

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Flax seeds





You may have heard that flax seeds are a good addition to your diet if you are looking to lose a few pounds. Well, this superfood, in addition to improving cholesterol and lowering your blood pressure, will also help in preventing your body from losing out on Omega 3 fatty acids. You can add it to some cooling raita and make it a part of your summer meals. Here's a recipe of flaxseed raita

flax seeds are a good addition to your diet if you are looking to lose weight

3. Salmon





Salmon is one of the most popular sources of Omega 3 fatty acids. In addition to being a good source of fats, it is also known to reduce inflammation as well blood pressure. In addition to Omega 3 fatty acid, it is also a great source of Vitamin D, proteins and phosphorus. You can pair it with some mangoes for a perfect summery meal. Here's a recipe.





4. Kidney Beans





Your favourite rajma is a rich source of the Omega 3 fatty acid, alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). Adding beans that are a good source of fatty acids to your diet will help keep your skin healthy and clean. That should be enough incentive to go for a second helping of the rich curry. Here's a recipe of Kashmiri Rajma.

Your favourite rajma is a rich source of the Omega 3 fatty acid

5. Walnuts





If walnuts go into the special smoothies that you make for summer, you are on the right path. As one of the healthiest nuts, walnuts are rich in not just Omega 3, but also antioxidants, protein and iron. You can add them to your drinks, desserts as well as salads. We recommend this Banana Walnut Lassi for a hot summer day.





With this list in hand, you can be assured that your diet will do your body good.



(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)