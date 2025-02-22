Protein is an essential nutrient that our bodies need. It helps build and repair tissues, muscles, and bones. Are you a woman trying to increase your protein intake lately? If so, this article will be of great interest to you. It's true that protein is required for overall health, but there are certain things to keep in mind to truly benefit from it. You may have been consuming protein but still not seeing any improvements, ultimately sabotaging your goals to increase your protein content. So, where are you going wrong? Let's find out from Nutritionist Simrun Chopra.

Here Are 5 Common Mistakes Women Make With Protein, According To The Nutritionist:

1. Eating A Low-Protein Breakfast

Does your breakfast consist only of poha, parathas, and sandwiches? If so, this is where you're going wrong. According to Simrun, women should consume at least 20 grams of protein in their meal. If you're a vegetarian, consider having foods like cheela, dosa, or idli. For non-vegetarians, a serving of one whole egg along with two or more whites is a great option. She also suggests having a protein shake for breakfast.

2. Overconsuming High-Fat Protein Foods

Protein-rich foods are great for our health, but not always. Certain foods have high fat content and can lead to consumption of extra calories. Our beloved paneer is a classic example. Paneer, a type of cheese, contains up to 300 calories per 100-gram serving, offering 18-20 grams of protein. The nutritionist recommends that non-vegetarians avoid meats with high fat content.

3. Assuming Protein Intake Will Lead To Weight Loss

Another common misconception is that protein intake automatically leads to weight loss. However, this is not true. Simrun says that weight loss is a direct result of being in a calorie deficit, regardless of what you eat. So, while you're consuming protein, you're also consuming calories, which is why you need to be mindful of how much you're eating.

4. Assuming A Protein Shake Will Solve All Your Problems

Protein shakes have become increasingly popular nowadays. While they do provide protein, remember that the quantity is often very small. According to Chopra, a glass of protein shake can offer 15 to 30 grams of protein, depending on the brand. To fulfil your daily protein requirement, ensure you combine it with other protein sources.

5. Not Pairing Vegetarian Protein Sources

Simran further explains that most vegetarian protein sources are incomplete proteins. This means you need to pair them with other protein-rich foods to make them complete. By doing so, you'll be better able to benefit from them. For example, if you're having nuts, mix them with seeds to create a complete protein.

Have you been making any of these protein mistakes? Share your thoughts in the comments below!